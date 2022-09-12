SeqLL Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication of Novel Single-Molecule Liquid Biopsy Method in Nature Biotechnology

BILLERICA, Mass., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeqLL Inc. (“SeqLL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SQL), a technology company providing life sciences instrumentation and research services, today announced a new study demonstrating early cancer detection using SeqLL’s single-molecule technology was published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Biotechnology.



The paper, entitled: “'Multiplexed, single-molecule, epigenetic analysis of plasma-isolated nucleosomes for cancer diagnostics,” applied SeqLL’s tSMS® platform to generate multiplexed single-molecule measurements of protein biomarkers, epigenetic modifications and their combinations for cancer diagnostics. This liquid biopsy approach, termed EPINUC, allowed researchers to analyze multiple parameters from less than 1 ml of plasma sample and to demonstrate its value for colorectal cancer (CRC) and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) diagnosis. The study’s predictive model displayed high diagnostic potential by generating a 0.96 AUC, sensitivity of 92% at 85% specificity, and 92% precision when analyzing CRC samples. Additionally, Stage I/II CRC samples were readily distinguishable from Stage III/IV and resected Stage III/IV CRC samples.

The publication’s lead authors, Vadim Fedyk and Nir Erez, are graduate students in Dr. Efrat Shema’s Laboratory in the Department of Immunology and Regenerative Biology at the Weizmann Institute of Science. The single molecule-based liquid biopsy approach allowed them to assess and decode cell-free nucleosomes, to provide a highly-informative view of histone post-translational modifications, mutant p53, and DNA methylation differences across the cohort of approximately 100 patient samples.

CRC is the third most common cancer worldwide, causing approximately 700,000 deaths every year. PDAC is a devastating disease with a 5-year overall survival of only 11%.

“Our algorithm could tell the difference between the healthy and the patient groups at a record level of certainty for studies of this type, with 92% precision,” stated Dr. Efrat Shema, Principal Investigator and Assistant Professor at the Weizmann Institute of Science. “In the future, our multiparameter approach may serve to diagnose not only various cancers but also additional diseases that leave traces in the blood, such as autoimmune disorders or heart disease.”

Daniel Jones, the Chief Executive Officer of SeqLL and co-author of the publication, added, “The development of this groundbreaking EPINUC technology, in collaboration with Dr. Shema and colleagues, demonstrates the value of our tSMS platform in the early detection of disease. We have only begun to explore histone post-translational modifications and their impact on a host of diseases impacting global health. This study further highlights the role PCR-free, ligation-free technologies have in the development of new epigenetic-based approaches for early detection, monitoring, and treatment of disease.”

This research builds upon the 2016 Science publication “Single-molecule decoding of combinatorially modified nucleosomes,” authored by the laboratory of Dr. Bradley Bernstein at Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, and the Broad Institute. Dr. Shema and Mr. Jones were the lead and second author on that publication and have continued to collaboratively develop the underlying technology. More information regarding this collaboration can be found at the Weizmann Institute’s science news portal, using the following link: Putting Liquid Biopsies on Solid Ground: Cancer Diagnosis from a Milliliter of Blood - Life Sciences | Weizmann Wonder Wander - News, Features and Discoveries.

