OPSWAT Launches Neuralyzer, A New AI-Powered Product for Industrial Asset and OT Network Visibility to Enhance Critical Infrastructure Protection

Tampa, Fla., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPSWAT, a leading provider of critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, announced today the launch of OPSWAT Neuralyzer, a new neural network cybersecurity product that enables OT personnel to protect their critical environments and supply chain through asset discovery, inventory management, network visibility, and vulnerability and risk management. With its intuitive OT interface, Neuralyzer goes from easy out-of-the-box installation to providing visibility into OT networks and threats in under five minutes. All these capabilities are powered by neural network-based machine-learning technology.

With an increase in cybersecurity threats to critical industries, demand for OT products that are less complicated and easy to deploy is at an all-time high. Industrial and OT teams are challenged with finding cybersecurity solutions that offer complete asset visibility and inventory with little to no impact on OT networks and devices. Designed with these challenges in mind, OPSWAT’s Neuralyzer is a purpose-built cybersecurity solution that analyzes OT networks, assets and protocols.

“You can’t protect what you can’t see, so the industries that protect our way of life must have full visibility into all operational assets and networks in order to secure them,” said Benny Czarny, CEO and Founder of OPSWAT. “I am pleased to share the launch of Neuralyzer with our customers and the critical infrastructure organizations that have been looking for a cybersecurity tool to help make their existing workforce more efficient. By pairing its simple and easy-to-use interface with advanced machine learning capabilities, Neuralyzer provides real-time visibility into threats and vulnerabilities.”

By gaining visibility into OT assets and network activity, organizations can take the first step in building a mature cybersecurity program. In doing so, Neuralyzer also allows them to manage risks to OT assets through anomaly detection, to prevent insider threats, to meet compliance requirements, and to maintain proper network architecture and segmentation.

Neuralyzer is the most recent addition to OPSWAT’s OT security product portfolio, which provides the foundation for organizations that want to mature their network cybersecurity posture with products like OPSWAT OTfuse, OPSWAT NetWall, MetaAccess OT, and MetaAccess NAC, which were recently acquired from Bayshore Networks and Impulse.

Earlier this year, the company launched a mobile OT security lab via the OPSWAT CyberTrailer and launched MetaDefender Malware Analysis capabilities for OT. Other OT and industrial cybersecurity products from OPSWAT include MetaDefender Kiosk, MetaDefender Vault, and MetaDefender Drive. To learn more about Neuralyzer, visit www.opswat.com/neuralyzer. To learn more about OPSWAT’s full suite of industrial cybersecurity products and services, visit https://www.opswat.com/solutions/industrial-cybersecurity-ot.

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT is a global leader in IT, OT and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity solutions and Deep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR), protecting the world’s mission-critical organizations from malware and zero-day attacks. To minimize the risk of compromise, OPSWAT Critical Infrastructure Protection solutions safeguard both public and private sector organizations with the latest technology, processes, and hardware scanning to secure the transfer of data, files, and device access across critical networks. More than 1,500 organizations worldwide spanning Financial Services, Defense, Manufacturing, Energy, Aerospace, and Transportation Systems trust OPSWAT to secure their files and devices; ensure compliance with industry and government-driven policies and regulations, and protect their reputation, finances, employees, and customers from cyber-driven disruption. For more information on OPSWAT, visit www.opswat.com.

