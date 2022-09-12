Voxtur AOL® Now Offered by Multiple Lenders Nationwide

TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTCQB: VXTRF) ("Voxtur" or the "Company"), a North American technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, today announced the roll out of the Voxtur AOL (Attorney Opinion Letter) with multiple lenders, including at least one top tier bank and several mid-sized national lenders. The Voxtur AOL is an alternative to title insurance that provides full coverage for both the lender and consumer at a reduced cost.



"We are thrilled to see more lenders offering the Voxtur AOL as an option to consumers as home prices and rates continue to rise, creating a cost prohibitive housing environment," said Voxtur CEO Jim Albertelli. "Working with large and mid-sized lenders on a national scale allows us to provide immediate savings to more consumers, making homeownership more accessible."

In addition to consumer savings, the Voxtur AOL also drives lender profitability through more competitive pricing and a streamlined process with less trailing risk.

Using a patent-pending process, Voxtur AOL pairs streamlined and scalable data analysis with the strength and reliability of a legal opinion and facilitates life of loan tracking. The result is a fully compliant title opinion backed by transactional liability insurance that covers the full value of the loan for the life of the loan.

Voxtur AOL is available nationwide through Voxtur’s direct to lender offering as well as through strategic partnerships with third-party title service providers. For more information, visit VoxturAOL.com.

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology Company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation and settlement services throughout the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur’s proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The Company serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

Voxtur's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VXTR and in the US on the OTCQB under the symbol VXTRF.

Contact:

Jordan Ross

Chief Investment Officer

Tel: (416) 708-9764

jordan@voxtur.com