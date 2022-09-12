Healthcare Triangle to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 14, 2022

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Triangle Inc., (Nasdaq: HCTI) announced today that Suresh Venkatachari, Chairman and CEO, is scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment conference scheduled for September 12-14, 2022, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. Healthcare Triangle will be presenting on September 14 at 1.30 PM EDT and will have one-on-one meetings with investors and industry professionals from September 12 to September 14, 2022.



To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email michael.c@healthcaretriangle.com.

About Healthcare Triangle Inc

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. based in Pleasanton, California., reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare providers including hospitals and health systems, payers, and pharma/life sciences organizations in their effort to improve health outcomes. Healthcare Triangle achieves HITRUST Certification for Cloud and Data Platform (CaDP), marketed as CloudEz and DataEz. HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates to our clients the highest standards for data protection and information security. Healthcare Triangle enables the adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries rely on Healthcare Triangle for expertise in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical and business performance optimization. For more information, visit HealthcareTriangle.com.

