Mobivity’s Connected Rewards Technology Delivers Breakthrough User Acquisition Channel for Mobile Game Marketers

PHOENIX, Ariz., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON), a global provider of personalized reward solutions that drive customer acquisition, frequency and spend, announced today that its cloud-based Connected Rewards technology delivers a new, innovative user acquisition channel for mobile game app developers and marketers through SMS text messaging.

Mobivity is leveraging its reach into millions of consumers who frequent major restaurant, fuel and convenience store brands to help mobile game app marketers acquire and retain users by delivering real-world rewards to incentivize acquisition or in-game behavior. The Mobivity Connected Rewards technology touches a unique and differentiated intersection of game publishers and brands through a distinct personal and digital voucher that can be delivered during gameplay or other digital activities and is instantly redeemable online or at one of thousands of restaurant, convenience or retail brands.

“While changes to data privacy and cookies have made finding new audiences imperative for brands, nearly 75% of consumers play mobile games at least occasionally. Our Connected Rewards technology helps mobile app marketers expand their user acquisition strategies through in-game rewards with some of the biggest US brands,” said Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman and CEO. “Whether the goal is to drive app acquisition and retention, activate lapsed users or drive customer acquisition with in-game rewards, we offer a connection between mobile game marketers and brands.”

Mobivity’s Connected Rewards powers valuable consumer interactions and has already attracted several prominent game developers and brands. In initial use cases, Mobivity’s Connected Rewards technology helped top tier game marketers achieve user acquisition performance and scale that exceeded market KPIs.

To learn more about how Mobivity can put the power of Connected Rewards to work for mobile app user acquisition, visit mobivity.com/ or call (877) 282-7660.