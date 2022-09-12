German Federal Social Court Schedules Hearing on Classification of Exoskeleton Medical Devices for Spinal Cord Injured Individuals

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and BERLIN and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics, Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK) ("ReWalk" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of robotic medical technology for people with lower extremity disabilities, today announced the German Federal Social Court has scheduled a hearing to review the decision of whether an exoskeleton medical device should be classified as directly or indirectly compensating for the lost function of individuals with spinal cord injuries or paraplegia. The hearing is scheduled for November 10, 2022.



The court’s decision will establish a new national policy for exoskeleton medical aids and will apply nationally to all Germans covered by Statutory Health Insurance (SHI). Establishing a legal classification for exoskeletons will provide guidance for both patients and insurance companies, setting a reliable legal basis for the application process for the provision of exoskeletons.

"The multitude of benefits that patients experience from regaining the ability to stand and walk again with the use of a ReWalk exoskeleton have made it clear that restoring walking function after spinal cord injury is a basic need,” says Larry Jasinski, CEO of ReWalk Robotics. “The German healthcare system has led the way in its adoption of exoskeletons for spinal cord injured individuals. By establishing a clear classification for exoskeleton medical aids, the court will provide important, national guidance to payers and patients in the application process for care and create a pathway to providing access to this innovative technology for all eligible users in Germany through an established supply process. We look forward to the upcoming decision.”

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.



ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities as a result of spinal cord injury or stroke. ReWalk's mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the U.S., Israel and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit rewalk.com.



