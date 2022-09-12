Space Situational Awareness Market is Projected to Reach US$ 1.98 Billion in 2028

Raipur, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Space Situational Awareness Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Space Situational Awareness Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Increasing congestion of objects in space

Growing emphasis by various government agencies and private entities on space situational awareness.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Space Situational Awareness Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Offering Type

By End-User Type

By Object Type

By Region





Space Situational Awareness Market Insights

Market Trends by Offering Type

The market is segmented as services and software. The services segment dominated the market in 2021 and is likely to lead the market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is owing to the unending activities, such as space debris modeling and robotic exploration of the solar system and prominence on emerging space weather and Near-Earth Object (NEO) services, while research, development, and authentication activities remain in the sphere of space surveillance and tracking.

Market Trends by End-user Type

The market is segmented as government & military and commercial. The commercial segment is expected to depict a higher growth as against the government & military segment, in the coming five years, owing to various private space entities eyeing on SSA solutions for satellite operations during a satellite’s lifecycle. Commercial establishments are seeking an attention in space situational awareness to provide space-based services, such as conjunction avidness of satellites, deorbiting of non-functional spacecraft, and elimination of debris left over by government/military surveillance networks, and providing data-sharing transparency for satellite operators/owners.

Market Trends by Object Type

The market is segmented as mission-related debris, rocket bodies, fragmentation debris, functional spacecraft, non-functional spacecraft, and others. The fragmentation debris segment dominated the market in 2021 and is estimated to continue its command during the forecast period as well. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the escalating congestion in space, owing to fragmentation debris, coupled with an upsurge in various space exploration activities.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America held the largest share of the space situational awareness market in 2021. The market is driven by high demand for space situational awareness happenings from prominent establishments, such as NASA and the Department of Defense, owing to the growing dependence on space assets and for preserving safe space operations. Europe and Asia-Pacific held substantial shares of the space situational awareness market in 2021. The Middle East, South America, and Africa are the other major regions expected in the Rest of the World (RoW) region, which are also expected to offer considerable growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Space Situational Awareness Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Analytical Graphics

Applied Defense Solutions

Exoanalytic Solutions

Etamax Space

Elecnor Deimos Group

GMV Innovating Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Lockheed Martin

Norstar Space Data

Polaris Alpha

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Space Situational Awareness Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

