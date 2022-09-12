Evercare Partners With the ASPCA® for Animal Welfare Awareness

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evercare, the lint roller experts since 1956, has announced its partnership with the ASPCA® (the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®), the longest-standing animal welfare organization in North America. As part of the year-long relationship, Evercare will provide a flat donation to the ASPCA to further support the organization’s mission to provide effective means for the prevention of cruelty to animals throughout the United States.



As a brand that dedicates a selection of its lint roller products to pets, Evercare prides itself on being an active part of the community of pet lovers, making its partnership with the ASPCA all the more meaningful. With 70 percent of U.S. households having a pet, according to the American Pet Products Association’s 2021-2022 National Pet Owners Survey, Evercare hopes to leverage this partnership to raise awareness and shed light on the ASPCA’s work to help vulnerable and victimized animals.

As part of the year-long partnership, Evercare and the ASPCA will celebrate with the co-branded “Ultra Sticky” lint roller from Evercare, specifically designed for those who live with and love pets. The Evercare portfolio boasts an esteemed lineup of products that effortlessly pick up more lint, dust, and debris per sheet – making it an especially useful tool when it comes to caring for the pets in your life. With the Extreme Stick Lint Roller, specifically, pet lovers can remove pet hair from shoes, the car, clothing, backpacks, curtains, couches, lampshades, and more. To round out the robust offerings, Evercare’s All-Purpose line is one of the best solutions for collecting unwanted particles from everything – from fabric to hard-to-reach crevices – and with its flexible design, can be used just as easily on the go as it is at home.

“At Evercare, we relish in providing effective products for our pet lover consumers, and we value acting on important social issues with equal vigor – including supporting the rights of animals,” said Tom Barber, SVP Marketing and Product Development. “We are proud to partner with the ASPCA, who works tirelessly to help animals in need, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to contribute to their efforts by shining a light on their important work through our like-minded products.”

“We are thankful for Evercare’s support of our national animal welfare initiatives,” said Matthew Carroll, Senior Manager, ASPCA Cause Partnerships & Events. “This donation will help the ASPCA continue to care for pet parents and pets, provide positive outcomes for at-risk animals, and serve victims of animal cruelty across the country.”

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA is committed to preventing cruelty to dogs, cats, equines, and farm animals throughout the United States. The ASPCA assists animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary community through research, training, and resources.

The Evercare “Ultra Sticky” lint rollers, in celebration with the ASPCA®, will be available for purchase at select retailers beginning September 2022.

About Evercare

Evercare Lint Rollers go back to the origins of the lint roller itself--to the inventor of the first lint roller, Nicholas McKay, back in 1956. Mr. McKay founded the Hel-Mac Magik Lint Pic-up, which was available in more than 60,000 stores by 1973, while also leaving a lasting impression on the entire cleaning products business. Hel-Mac changed its company name to OneCARE and became a global manufacturer and distributor of lint rollers, fabric care, air deodorizers and drain care. The name Evercare became its proprietary lint roller brand, which is synonymous with lint and pet hair control in the American home today. In 2013, OneCARE and Evercare was acquired by the Bradshaw Home organization for its cleaning division.

About the ASPCA®

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) was the first animal welfare organization to be established in North America and today serves as the nation’s leading voice for vulnerable and victimized animals. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than two million supporters nationwide, the ASPCA is committed to preventing cruelty to dogs, cats, equines, and farm animals throughout the United States. The ASPCA assists animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary community through research, training, and resources. For more information, visit www.ASPCA.org, and follow the ASPCA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

