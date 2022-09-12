New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Interactive Display Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319240/?utm_source=GNW





The global interactive display market is expected to grow from $14.09 billion in 2021 to $15.20 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.86%. The interactive display market is expected to reach $20.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.88%.



The interactive display market consists of sales of interactive displays by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a mounted device that employs a multi-touch panel and embeds the operating system, allowing users to access, collaborate, and interact directly with the data displayed on the LCD screens using fingers or styluses. It is an all-in-one architecture with computing power allowing to make vibrant visual presentations and control on-screen data through digital touchscreen interactions without the need for external PCs.



The main product types of interactive displays include an interactive kiosk, interactive whiteboard, interactive table, interactive video wall, and interactive monitor.An interactive kiosk is a computer terminal with specialized hardware and software that provides access to information and applications for communication, commerce, entertainment, or education.



The different panels used in interactive displays include flat, flexible, and transparent.The technology used in interactive displays includes LCD, LED, OLED, and other technologies.



The verticals utilizing interactive displays include retail & hospitality, BFSI, industrial, healthcare, corporate & government, transportation, education, sports, and entertainment.



North America was the largest region in the interactive display market in 2021 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the interactive display market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing demand for gamification will propel the growth of the interactive display market.Gamification is the practice of incorporating game concepts into nongame environments such as a website, online community, learning management system, business intranet, and others to increase engagement.



The demand for gamification is growing mainly due to the need for increasing engagement, improving productivity, and driving sales.This will create a huge demand for interactive displays as gamification needs a wide acceptance of interactive displays to apply the mechanism.



For instance, according to the data by a US-based online database of all the US internet & TV providers Broadband Search, in 2021, the global gaming population was close to 2.8 billion which is over 25% of the global population. It is no surprise that firms are embracing gamification to boost sales on the marketing side and increase staff productivity and creativity on the production side. The global gaming sector produced $151.9 billion in revenue in 2019. In 2019, online gaming accounted for 47% of all revenue generated by desktop and console gaming. Therefore, the rising demand for gamification will drive the interactive display market.



Technological advancement has emerged as a key trend in the interactive display market.The market is witnessing the integration of advanced technologies in interactive displays such as in-cell touch technology that make displays lighter and offer high brightness compared to LCD technology displays.



These advanced interactive displays come with ergonomic designs, multi controls and connectivity, and a clear panel, enabling maximum productivity.Major companies operating in the interactive display market are focused on offering technologically advanced interactive displays to meet customer demand and strengthen their market position.



For instance, in February 2020, ViewSonic Corp, a US-based electronics company introduced a new 10-point touch display, the TD2455.It incorporates in-cell touch technology and an advanced ergonomic design along with a 24-inch native full HD resolution, intuitive and responsive 10-point projected capacitive touch screen, SuperClear IPS panel, and multi-connectivity options.



It offers high resolution than ordinary LCD screens. The TD2455 touchscreen display can be connected to a projector or an interactive whiteboard to be used in a variety of settings, making it an excellent choice for a podium touch display.



In November 2020, Sharp Corporation, a Japan-based leading manufacturer of computer monitors and large-screen public-information displays acquired NEC Display Solutions Ltd from NEC Corporation for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition formed Sharp NEC Display Solutions Ltd (SNDS) and will maintain its focus on the business-to-business display sector, creating and developing a wide range of visual display solutions for several markets and applications.



SNDS approaches this new opportunity to continue to provide high-quality, creative solutions to its customers worldwide. NEC Display Solutions Ltd was a subsidiary of NEC Corporation and a Japan-based manufacturer of interactive displays, digital signage, and other electronic products.



The countries covered in the interactive display market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

