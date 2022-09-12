New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "High Performance Computing Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319239/?utm_source=GNW





The global high-performance computing market is expected to grow from $38.24 billion in 2021 to $41.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.51%. The high-performance computing market is expected to grow to $57.30 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.40%.



High-performance computing consists of the sales of high-performance computing solutions and services by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refer to a system or device with the capacity to analyze data and carry out intricate computations at high speed.The process of combining computing power to tackle significant issues in research, engineering, or business at substantially greater efficiency than a conventional desktop computer or workstation.



It contributes to establishing a dependable, rapid IT infrastructure capable of storing, processing, and analyzing vast volumes of data for various applications such as academic institutions, government agencies, businesses, engineering, and others.



The main data types of high-performance computing are structured, unstructured, and semi-structured.Structured data high-performance computing refers to data that has been prepared and formatted to a certain structure before being stored in data storage for computing purposes.



The components of high-performance computing include software, hardware, and services.Small, medium and large-scale enterprises in industries ranging from healthcare, government & defense, information technology (IT) & telecom, banking & finance, transportation & logistics, retail & consumer goods, media & entertainment and other sectors use high-performance computing for various day-to-day business activities.



It can be deployed on-premise and cloud.



North America was the largest region in the high-performance computing market in 2021 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the high-performance computing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The emerging need for high-speed data processing with accuracy is driving the high-performance computing market.When data is processed, it is gathered and converted into useable information.



It is critical that data processing is done appropriately and faster so that the result, or data output, is not harmed.HPC allows users to analyze massive volumes of data faster than a regular computer, resulting in faster insights and allowing enterprises to remain ahead of the competition.



According to Forbes big data statistics, data generation, capture, copying, and consumption increased by a staggering 5000%. The data consumption grew from 1.2 trillion gigabytes to over 60 trillion gigabytes between 2010 and 2020. Therefore the rising need for high-speed data processing with accuracy will propel the high-performance computing market.



Technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the high-performance computing market.The companies operating in the high-performance computing market are focusing on the integration of artificial intelligence into high-performance computing solutions to meet end-customer demands and strengthen their market position.



Artificial intelligence (AI) integration is used to intelligently queue and process workloads, optimizing the resources of HPC systems. For instance, In November 2020, Lenovo Data Center Group (DCG), launched new high-performance computing solutions with deep analytics and AI integration to accelerate and optimize data computing and improve decision making.



In January 2022, Nvidia, a US-based software company that provides graphics processing units (GPUs), application programming interfaces (APIs), and system on a chip (SoC), acquired Bright Computing for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Nvidia will extend its accelerated computing offering with its Bright Cluster Manager solution by opening new markets for Bright Computing.



Bright Computing is a US-based software company that provides automation and management software for HPC and machine learning.



The countries covered in the high-performance computing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

