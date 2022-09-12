Major Drilling Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONCTON, New Brunswick, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Drilling Group International Inc. (“Major Drilling” or the “Company”) (TSX: MDI), a leading provider of specialized drilling services to the mining sector, is pleased to announce that all director nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated July 14, 2022 (the “Circular”) were elected as directors of Major Drilling in the course of the virtual annual general meeting of shareholders of the Corporation (the “Meeting”) held September 8, 2022. Shareholder participation was high, with the total percentage of shares voted reaching over 81% (representing 67,080,895 common shares of the Corporation).



Each of the eight director nominees listed in the Circular was elected by the holders of common shares of the Corporation. The Corporation received the following proxy votes from the holders of common shares with respect to the election of the eight director nominees:

Director Nominee % For % Against Denis Larocque 99.66 % 0.34 % Janice G. Rennie 97.45 % 2.55 % Jo Mark Zurel 83.54 % 16.46 % Juliana L. Lam 99.81 % 0.19 % Kim Keating 99.69 % 0.31 % Louis-Pierre Gignac 99.82 % 0.18 % Robert Krcmarov 99.99 % 0.01 % Sybil Veenman 99.44 % 0.56 %

The Board’s approach to executive compensation received 83% approval, and the appointment of Deloitte LLP as independent auditors of the Corporation received 79% approval. The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon during the Meeting will be available on SEDAR under Major Drilling’s profile at www.sedar.com.

About Major Drilling

Major Drilling Group International Inc. is one of the world’s largest drilling services companies primarily serving the mining industry. Established in 1980, Major Drilling has over 1,000 years of combined experience and expertise within its management team alone. The Company maintains field operations and offices in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Major Drilling provides a complete suite of drilling services including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.