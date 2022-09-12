New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare Logistics Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319238/?utm_source=GNW

The global healthcare logistics market is expected to grow from $71.01 billion in 2021 to $77.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.98%. The healthcare logistics market is expected to grow to $107.89 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.66%.



The healthcare logistics market consists of sales of the healthcare logistics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the logistics service of surgical, medical, and pharmaceutical supplies. The purpose of healthcare logistics is to maximize the use of technical and material resources available to health systems for improving the efficiency, quality, and traceability of health operations.



The main types of services of healthcare logistics include transportation and warehousing.Healthcare transportation services refer to the movement of healthcare goods from one place to another by various means such as marine, inland, and aviation.



The products transported or stored in the warehouse are pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and medical equipment.These products are brand drugs or generic drugs.



These logistics services are utilized by pharmacies, healthcare facilities, and research and diagnostics laboratories.



North America was the largest region in the healthcare logistics market in 2021 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the healthcare logistics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing global pharmaceutical sales are expected to propel the growth of the healthcare logistics market.Increasing sales of pharmaceuticals is expected to boost the demand for logistics as the pharmaceutical products or drugs should be stored and transported to pharmacies, drug stores, and others, thus increasing the demand for transportation or healthcare logistics.



Transporting healthcare products by air, roads, and sea needs the formation of logistical methods for sustaining a pharmaceutical shipment’s integrity.It will require specific equipment, storage facilities, harmonized handling procedures, and strong cooperation among the cold chain partners.



According to the annual report published by the Indian Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Department Of Pharmaceuticals, In July 2021, there was an increase in trade of import and export volume of pharmaceuticals by 1.78% from Financial year FY19 to FY20. Furthermore, According to the Pharmaceutical Industry Report published by India Brand Equity Foundation, In March 2022, The domestic pharmaceutical industry in India is expected to grow from US$ 42 billion in 2021 to US$ 65 billion by 2024 and then another US$ 120–130 billion by 2030. Therefore, the growing global pharmaceutical sales is expected to boost demand for healthcare logistics during the forecast period.



Advancement in technology is a key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare logistics market.Major companies operating in the healthcare logistics market are focused on providing technologically-advanced logistics solutions to strengthen their market position.



These companies are implementing next-generation logistics solution technologies into their services, such as automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI and ML), blockchain, transportation management systems, and others, to increase supply chain productivity, reduce costs and avoid errors.For instance, In April 2021, a France-based CEVA Logistics company launched the FORPATIENTS healthcare logistics sub-brand.



This new temperature-sensitive solution offers complete logistics solutions to healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in temperature-controlled facilities worldwide. The CEVA will provide visibility and tracking solutions for real-time decisions through embedded location and temperature IoT devices.



In June 2021, AmerisourceBergen, a US-based drug wholesale company, acquired Alliance Healthcare Businesses for a $6.275 billion deal amount in cash, subject to adjustment of usual working capital, net debt, and 2 million shares of AmerisourceBergen common stock. With this acquisition, AmerisourceBergen broadens pharmaceutical distribution reach and solutions and expands global manufacturer services. Alliance Healthcare is a UK-based provider of pharmaceutical wholesaling, logistics, support with clinical trials, and other innovative healthcare services.



The countries covered in the healthcare logistics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

