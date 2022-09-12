TransUnion Climbs to No. 12 in the Latest IDC FinTech Rankings

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) announced today that it is ranked #12 on the 2022 IDC FinTech Rankings, continuing a steady ascent up the IDC rankings in recent years.



The Fortune 500-style ranking categorizes and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software and/or services. FinTech providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, an industry in which IDC forecasts worldwide spending on IT across the globe to be $590 billion (USD) by 2025. TransUnion ranked #16 on the prestigious list last year.

TransUnion is a FinTech industry leader on the forefront of lending innovation, providing solutions that allow FinTech lenders to find and make uniquely tailored offers to more consumers. TransUnion’s unique fusion of FCRA-compliant trended credit and alternative data, in addition to traditional credit data, offers FinTechs deeper consumer insights and a more precise view of lending risk.

The information helps FinTechs incubate, diversify, and accelerate growth by turning data into action. And TransUnion continues to innovate and expand offerings for FinTech through its recent acquisition of Neustar, whose distinctive data and digital resolution capabilities will further enable safe and more personalized online experiences for consumers and businesses.

“In today’s dynamic consumer credit market, TransUnion continues to serve the FinTech industry as a leader deeply committed to fostering innovation,” said Jason Laky, executive vice president of financial services at TransUnion. “In providing customers access to a wide range of trended and alternative data solutions, TransUnion offers them the insights they need to drive results and achieve growth while providing more credit access to consumers. Now more than ever, TransUnion is firmly positioned as an essential resource to the lending industry and a valuable partner to FinTechs as they grow and evolve.”

IDC Financial Insights publishes a comprehensive report about the year’s findings that is available to view or download here.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.®

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences, and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

http://www.transunion.com/business