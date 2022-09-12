Nasdaq CFO Ann Dennison to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) will be presenting at the following conference with a webcast available at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm.

 Who: Nasdaq CFO Ann Dennison
   
 What:Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
  Monday, September 12, 2022
   
 When:  2:00 PM ET
   
 Where: Ms. Dennison’s presentation will be webcast at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

