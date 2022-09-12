Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Global License Agreement with Genentech for Vixarelimab

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) (Kiniksa), a biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of assets designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases, today announced the closing of the global license agreement with Roche and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (Genentech), for the rights to develop and commercialize vixarelimab, a fully human monoclonal antibody targeting oncostatin M receptor beta (OSMRβ). Closing of the transaction was subject to customary closing conditions and expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.

Under the terms of the license agreement, Kiniksa will receive $100 million in upfront and near-term payments, which include $80 million within 30 days of the closing of the transaction and $20 million within 30 days after Kiniksa’s delivery of certain drug supplies to Genentech. In addition, Kiniksa is eligible to receive up to approximately $600 million in certain clinical, regulatory, and sales-based milestones, before fulfilling upstream financial obligations. Kiniksa is also eligible to receive royalties on annual net sales. Genentech obtains rights for the global development and commercialization of vixarelimab.

Kiniksa expects that its cash and cash equivalents, including the proceeds received from the vixarelimab global license agreement with Genentech, will fund its current operating plan into at least 2025.

About Kiniksa

Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa’s portfolio assets, ARCALYST, KPL-404, and mavrilimumab, are based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms, target underserved conditions, and offer the potential for differentiation. These assets are designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com .

About Vixarelimab

Vixarelimab is an investigational fully human monoclonal antibody that targets oncostatin M receptor beta (OSMRβ), which mediates signaling of interleukin-31 (IL-31) and oncostatin M (OSM), two key cytokines implicated in pruritus, inflammation, and fibrosis.

