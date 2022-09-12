Flame Retardants Market to Reach USD 13.60 billion by 2030, States a New Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global flame retardants market generated USD 8.20 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 13.60 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030. The research offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, detailed segmentation, top market players, and regional scenario.

Equipping the detailed analysis of each and every aspect of the flame retardants industry in 313 pages along with 176 tables and 146 figures, the report aims to provide a helpful source of information for leading players, investors, and startups take necessary steps to achieve sustainable growth and competitive advantage.

Request a free sample: https://www.nextmsc.com/flame-retardants-market/request-sample

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 8.20 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 13.60 Billion CAGR 5.9% No. of Pages 313 Tables 176 Figures 146 Segments covered Type, Application, End Use Industry, and Geography. Drivers Increase in industrialization Rise in number of newly constructed commercial buildings Surge in usage in panels, carpet, and flooring Opportunities The development of environmentally-compatible products Surge in demand from industries that produce vehicles, aircrafts, buildings, and others

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market trends of the global flame retardants market based on drivers, restrains, and opportunities. Increase in industrialization, rise in number of newly constructed commercial buildings, and surge in usage in panels, carpet, and flooring drive the growth of the global flame retardants market. However, health risks related to flame retardants including endocrine disruption, cancer, reproductive toxicity, and others restrain the market growth.

Highlighting the opportunities that enable the leading players raise the flame retardants market share in the coming years, the Lead Analyst for the Materials & Chemicals at Next Move Strategy Consulting, stated, “The development of environmentally-compatible fire extinguisher products and surge in demand from industries that produce vehicles, aircrafts, buildings, and others create new opportunities in the coming years.”

Buy this report directly from here: https://www.nextmsc.com/report/flame-retardants-market

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global flame retardants market based on type, application, end use industry, and geography. Based on type, the report further segments the market into phosphorus flame retardants, alumina tri-hydrate, antimony trioxide, brominated flame retardants, and others. By application, the report further classifies the market into unsaturated polyester resins, PVC, epoxy resins, polyolefins, rubber, and others. Based on end use industry, the report further segments the market into automotive & transportation, construction, electronics, and others (textile, aerospace, and adhesives).

Need a customized report, get in touch with us here: https://www.nextmsc.com/contact

Based on geography, the report further divides the global flame retardants market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America accounted for the highest market share in 2021, and is estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in fire safety regulations and the expansion in the construction activities of commercial buildings with proper fire safety measures. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the steady growth rate throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in urbanization and development of eco-friendly flame retardants.

The report analyzes each and every region based on segments and their sub-segments using tabular and graphical formats. This analysis is helpful in determining steps to be taken to raise the global flame retardants market size.

If you have any queries, you can enquire before purchasing: https://www.nextmsc.com/flame-retardants-market/inquire-before-buying

The report offers a detailed analysis of leading market players of the global flame retardants market. Leading players analyzed in the research include Broadview Technologies Inc., BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Dover Corporation, Clariant Corporation, ICL Industrial Products, Akzo Nobel N.V., Nabaltec AG., Albemarle Corporation, and Lanxess AG. The report provide a detailed analysis of each market player based on business performance, top strategies and developments, and sales in terms of volume.

Buy a full report here: https://www.nextmsc.com/report/flame-retardants-market

Also, Browse Related Reports:

Epoxy Resin Market by Type (DGBEA, DGBEF, Novolac, Aliphatic, Glycidylamine, and Others), by Form (Solid, Liquid, and Solution), by Application (Building & Construction, Transportation, Electrical & electronics, General Industrial, Consumer Goods, Wind Power, Aerospace, and Marine & Others) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Anti-Foaming Agents Market by Type (Water-Based, Oil-Based, Silicone–Based, Other), Application (Pulp & Paper, Oil & Gas, Water Treatment, Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Textiles, Detergents, Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Exterior Architectural Coatings Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, Epoxy, Polyester, Alkyd, and Polyurethane), by Technology (Solvent borne, and Waterborne), by Product (Primer, Emulsion, and Enamel), and by Application (Residential [New, Repaint], Non-Residential [New, Repaint]) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

About Us:

Next Move Strategy Consulting is a premier market research and management consulting firm that has been committed to provide strategically analyzed well documented latest research reports to its clients. The research industry is flooded with many firms to choose from, what makes Next Move different from the rest is its top quality research and the obsession of turning data into knowledge by dissecting every bits of it and providing fact-based research recommendation that is supported by information collected from over 500 million websites, paid databases, industry journals and one on one consultations with industry experts across a diverse range of industry sectors. The high quality customized research reports with actionable insights and excellent end-to-end customer service help our clients to take critical business decisions that enable them to move beyond time and have competitive edge in the industry.

We have been servicing over 1,000 customers globally that includes 90% of the Fortune 500 companies over a decade. Our analysts are constantly tracking various high growth markets and identifying hidden opportunities in each sector or the industry. We provide one of the industry’s best quality syndicate as well as custom research reports across 10 different industry verticals. We are committed to deliver high quality research solutions in accordance to your business needs. Our industry standard delivery solutions that range from the pre consultation to after-sales services, provide an excellent client experience and ensure right strategic decision making for businesses.