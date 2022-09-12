Global Lingerie Market Size to Hit USD 84.16 Billion by 2028, Exhibiting a CAGR of 8.25% - Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “ Lingerie Market Size , Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Brassiere, Knickers, Shape Wear, & Others), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Multi Brand Stores, & Online), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Lingerie Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 43.2 billion in 2020. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 8.25% and is anticipated to reach over USD 84.16 billion by 2028.”

The report analyses the Lingerie market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Lingerie market.

Lingerie Market Overview:

Improved knowledge of the best fit, rising thousand-year population, and that women's spending power is expected to drive the demand over the forecast period. Increased availability of a wide range of products in various designs for different purposes, such as sport, bridal wear, and daily wear, also has powered the overall market. The lingerie market has also become increasingly popular because of the need for women to accentuate their natural beauty.

Growing concerns about the lightweight fabric used in lingerie are also anticipated to bolster overall growth. Product demand increases because of the use of polyester, nylon, lace, satin, lycra, sheer, cotton fabrics, and silk. Consumers put more focus on the color, the fabric, and the style that inspire manufacturers to launch fashionable lingerie for different activities.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Lingerie market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 8.25% between 2021 and 2028.

The Lingerie market size was worth around US$ 43.2 Billion in 2020 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 84.16 Billion by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Expanding millennial awareness of the ideal fit and rising female spending power are boosting the worldwide lingerie market.

The brassiere segment is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to the rising availability of fabrics coupled with continuous changes in technology to name a few.

On the basis of region, Europe is anticipated to hold the largest market share at the start of the forecast period due to the increasing presence of major companies in the region as well as increased demand for premium and luxury goods, to mention a few.

Industry Growth Factors

The primary driving forces for the stagnant rise of the global lingerie market include the rising awareness about the best fit among the millennial population coupled with rising spending power among women to name a few. Additionally, the rising availability of a broader sense of products in the form of sports, bridal wear, and regular wear coupled with the rising popularity of the market owing to rising need among women for highlighting their natural features will increase the footprint of the global lingerie market during the advent of the forecast period. Moreover, the integration of fabrics such as nylon, polyester, satin, lace, and cotton coupled with designers fixating on creating products with lace, embroidery, luxurious materials, and brighter hues will fuel the growth of the global lingerie market during the advent of the forecast period.

The global lingerie market is expected to be driven by the rising influence of social media and innovative marketing strategies over the advent of the forecast period. Factors pertaining to companies increasing budgets pertaining to all shapes and sizes coupled with rising focus on style quotient among women will boost the growth of the global lingerie market during the advent of the forecast period.

Restraints

Rising concerns over the highly fragmented nature of the market coupled with the increasing prevalence of an unorganized sector will hamper the growth of the global lingerie market during the advent of the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global lingerie Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Lingerie market include;

Jockey International Inc.

Victoria’s Secret

Zivame

Gap Inc.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Triumph International Ltd.

Bare Necessities

Calvin Klein

MAS Holdings

L Brands

AEO Management CO.

Yandy LLC

Marks

Spencer plc.

Group Chantelle

Hennes & Mauritz AB

LVMH Moet Hennessey Louis Vuitton

Hunkemoller International B.V.

Segmentation Analysis

The global lingerie market is segmented into type, distribution channel, and region.

The global lingerie market is categorized into brassiere, knickers, shapewear, and others on the basis of type. The brassiere segment is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to the rising availability of fabrics coupled with continuous changes in technology to name a few. Additionally, factors pertaining to innovations in the sector such as laser cut, seamless, model, and full t-shirts brassiere coupled with the integration of elastic laces, pleated polyester, tulle, and microfiber materials is expected to cement the dominant growth of the latter segment during the advent of the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the global lingerie market is fragmented into specialty stores, multi-brand stores, and online. The segment pertaining to multi-brand stores is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to rising benefits such as trail facilities and instant scanning of the products in real life to name a few. The online segment is expected to witness the fastest growing CAGR during the advent of the forecast period owing to a rising online consumer base coupled with an increasing number of online retailers introducing their own brand and presence to name a few.

Regional Analysis:

Europe is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to a rising presence of prominent players in the region coupled with higher demand for premium and luxury brands to name a few. Additionally, factors pertaining to added focus of key market participants on designs and quality coupled with an increasing number of limited edition products will increase the footprint of the lingerie market during the advent of the forecast period.

The wider product availability coupled with an increasing number of online and offline distribution channels will increase the consumer base for the lingerie market during the advent of the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growing CAGR during the advent of the forecast period owing to changes in lifestyles among consumers coupled with increasing disposable income to name a few.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 43.2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 84.16 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.25% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2028 Key Market Players Jockey International, Inc., Victoria’s Secret, Zivame, Gap, Inc., Hanesbrands, Inc., Triumph International Ltd., Bare Necessities, Calvin Klein, MAS Holdings, L Brands, AEO Management CO., Yandy LLC, Marks, Spencer plc., and Others Key Segment By Type, By Distribution Channels, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global Lingerie market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Brassiere

Knickers

Shape Wear

Others

By Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores

Multi Brand Stores

Online

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, By Distribution Channels, and by Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

