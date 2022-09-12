New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Enterprise Collaboration Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319236/?utm_source=GNW





The global enterprise collaboration market is expected to grow from $41.66 billion in 2021 to $46.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.60%. The market is expected to reach $73.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.89%.



The enterprise collaboration market consists of sales of enterprise collaboration by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to internal and external information system tools that collect, share and store information between users. It includes using a collaboration stage, communication instruments, company intranet, file sharing tools, cloud storage, video-conferencing, and whiteboards to interact and communicate across and beyond the work environment.



The main types of enterprise collaboration include internal and external enterprise collaboration solutions.Internal enterprise collaboration refers to the digital workspace to share knowledge and expertise internally across the organization.



They are deployed in small and medium enterprise on-premise or through a cloud platform. Both enterprise collaboration solutions and services are used in information technology (IT) & telecommunication, government, energy & utilities, banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, retail & consumer goods, healthcare, and travel & hospitality industries.



North America was the largest region in the enterprise collaboration market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the enterprise collaboration market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The enterprise collaboration market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides enterprise collaboration market statistics, including enterprise collaboration industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a enterprise collaboration market share, detailed enterprise collaboration market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the enterprise collaboration industry. This enterprise collaboration market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



The increased collaboration and communication across multiple geographies is expected to propel enterprise collaboration.Large organizations’ success is frequently dependent on their employees’ ability to collaborate across time and distance.



Greater collaboration boosts productivity, improves innovation, and shortens the cycle time.Numerous IT tools facilitate enterprise collaboration, such as file sharing, instant messaging, cloud storage, whiteboard, and other IT tools.



These tools frequently have overlapping functionality and differing standards on a company’s IT organization and infrastructure.For instance, during covid-19, there was an increase in the use of collaborative software as companies adopted the hybrid and work-from-home working styles.



According to a survey conducted by Gartner, a US-based Management consulting company revealed that, In August 2021, workers’ use of collaboration tools has increased by 44% since 2019. Therefore, the increased collaboration across multiple geographies is expected to boost demand for enterprise collaboration tools during the forecast period.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the enterprise collaboration market.The growing demand for AI and the increasing integration of enterprise collaboration solutions with cloud and mobile technologies to streamline business operations is projected to open up possibilities for the enterprise collaboration market to expand.



For instance, In May 2020, IBM Technologies, a US-based technology company, introduced IBM Watson AIOps, which uses artificial intelligence to run enterprise applications reliably and streamlines the detection, diagnosis, and response to IT inconsistencies in real-time. The chief information officers (CIOs) can use IBM Watson AIOps to automate various aspects of IT development, infrastructure, and operations.



In November 2020, Adobe Inc, a US-based provider of software solutions, acquired Workfront for $1.5 Billion. With this acquisition, Adobe Experience Cloud and Workfront focused on developing tools to improve marketing teams’ efficiency, collaboration, and efficiency, which are currently constrained due to decentralized and soiled work management solutions. Workfront is a US-based software company that creates web-based work management and project management software that features enterprise work management, issue tracking, document management, time tracking, and portfolio management.



The countries covered in the enterprise collaboration market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319236/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________