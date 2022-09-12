Opus Genetics Leadership to Present at 3rd Annual Gene Therapy for Ophthalmic Disorders Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus Genetics, a patient-first gene therapy company developing treatments for inherited retinal diseases, today announced that Chief Scientific Officer Ash Jayagopal, Ph.D., and Vice President of Clinical Development Erin O’Neil, M.D., will present at the 3rd Annual Gene Therapy for Ophthalmic Disorders meeting taking place September 13-16, 2022, in Boston.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

Title: Establishing a Sustainable Gene Therapy Pipeline for Inherited Retinal Diseases

Track: Day One, Track B (Clinical Stream)

Date and Time: September 14, 2022, 2:55 p.m. ET

Presenter: Dr. Ash Jayagopal, Opus Chief Scientific Officer

Title: Identifying the Right Endpoints for Your Therapy to Optimize Your Clinical Trials

Track: Day Two, Track B (Clinical Stream)

Date and Time: September 15, 2022, 11:30 a.m. ET

Presenter: Dr. Erin O’Neil, Opus Vice President of Clinical Development and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia physician

In addition, Opus leadership will be attending the PDA/FDA Joint Regulatory Conference taking place September 12-14, 2022, in Washington, D.C., and the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting taking place September 30-October 3, 2022, in Chicago, Ill.

For more information on Opus’ upcoming events and presentations, visit https://opusgtx.com/news-events/events-2/.

About Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics is a groundbreaking gene therapy company for inherited retinal diseases with a unique model and purpose. Backed by Foundation Fighting Blindness’s venture arm, the RD Fund, Opus combines unparalleled insight and commitment to patient need with wholly owned programs in numerous orphan retinal diseases. Its AAV-based gene therapy portfolio tackles some of the most neglected forms of inherited blindness while creating novel orphan manufacturing scale and efficiencies. Based in Research Triangle Park, N.C., the company leverages knowledge of the best science and the expertise of pioneers in ocular gene therapy to transparently drive transformative treatments to patients. For more information, visit www.opusgenetics.com.

