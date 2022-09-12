Global Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market Report 2022: Awareness Initiatives by Governments, Non-Profits & Major Players Aiding Growth

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market By Drug Class By Application By Route of Administration By End Users By Distribution Channel By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global central nervous system therapeutics market is anticipated to grow at a strong CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as the rise in prevalence of central nervous system disorders and advancements in therapeutics and diagnostics of central nervous system disorders are driving the demand for the global central nervous system therapeutics market.

Growing diagnosis rates in developed and emerging economies are presenting a large patient pool that requires treatment. Also, the initiatives by the government authorities, healthcare systems, non-profit organizations, and market players to create awareness about neurological disorders are further expected to support the growth of the global central nervous system therapeutics market in the forecast period.



The global central nervous system therapeutics market is segmented into drug class, application, route of administration, end user, distribution channels, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on application, the market is fragmented into neurovascular diseases, mental health and trauma, neurodegenerative diseases, infectious diseases, cns cancer, and others. Neurodegenerative diseases are expected to capture the highest market share during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The high cost of treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and the increased prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, and Alzheimer's disease are driving the segment demand.



North America is expected to dominate the global central nervous system therapeutics market during the forecast period. The presence of key market players in the region and the initiatives taken by market players to develop new technologies are infleuncing the market demand. Also, the rising incidence of mental health conditions and neurological disorders is expected to propel the market demand in the forecast period.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of Global central nervous system therapeutics market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of Global central nervous system therapeutics market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast global central nervous system therapeutics market based on drug class, application, route of administration, end user, distribution channel, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the global central nervous system therapeutics market.

To identify drivers and challenges for global central nervous system therapeutics market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global central nervous system therapeutics market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global central nervous system therapeutics market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global central nervous system therapeutics market.

Key Target Audience:

Central nervous system therapeutics manufacturers, end users, service providers and other stakeholders

Distributers and suppliers of central nervous system therapeutics and services and other stakeholders

Organizations, forums, and alliances related to central nervous system therapeutics

Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope



Market, By Drug Class:

Analgesics

Anesthetics

Anticonvulsants

Antiepileptics

Anti-Parkinson Agents

Others

Market, By Application:

Neurovascular Diseases

Mental Health and Trauma

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Infectious Diseases

CNS Cancer

Others

Market, By Route of Administrations:

Oral

Parenteral

Others

Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Market, By Region:

North America

APAC

Europe

MEA

South America

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market Outlook



7. North America Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market Outlook



8. Europe Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market Outlook



11. South America Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned

Eli Lilly and Company Ltd.

Merck & Co. Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Biogen Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Sanofi SA

Bristol Myers Squibb Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Bayer AG

Amgen Inc.

