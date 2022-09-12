Activated Alumina Market is Projected to Reach US$ 1.34 Billion in 2028

Raipur, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Activated Alumina Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Activated Alumina market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Increasing demand for water treatment applications attributed to the porous nature of alumina and adsorbing ability.

Increasing oil & gas production coupled with growing oil & gas exploration activities across the globe.

The surge in fuel demand from major end-use sectors is expected to augment the oil & gas production and supply.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Activated Alumina Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following 3 ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Application Type

Sector Type

Region





Activated Alumina Market Insights

Market Trends by Application Type

The market is segmented as adsorbents, desiccants, catalysts, and others. The adsorbents application segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its incontestable lead during the forecast period as well.

Activated alumina finds use in various industries as it is considered to be a highly-effective adsorbent in both liquid and gas applications. Serving as a cost-effective adsorbent for the removal of fluoride from water, it is also used to remove other contaminants such as sulfur, lead, and arsenic during water treatment.

Market Trends by Sector Type

The market is segmented as oil & gas, water treatment, chemical, and others. The water treatment segment holds the largest share of the market and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Growing demand for clean water, stringent regulations for effluent treatment, and supporting government initiatives to augment water treatment activities are the major factors expected to drive the consumption of activated alumina in the water treatment sector over the forecast period.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia Pacific accounted for nearly 35% of the market share since 2021 and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the assessment period.

The region’s market growth can be attributed to the increasing oil & gas production coupled with the rapid development in the regional water treatment and chemical industries. Furthermore, the availability of raw materials, cheap labor, increasing urbanization, and rising public & private investments are some of the other major factors driving the growth of regional industries.

Other driving factors such as rapid growth in population, stringent government regulations, and support initiatives to boost water treatment activities in the region, are also likely to fuel the regional market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Activated Alumina Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Axens

Honeywell International Inc.

BASF SE

CHALCO Shandong Advanced Material Co. Ltd.

DYNAMIC Adsorbents Inc.

Global Adsorbents Private Ltd.

Huber Engineered Materials

Porocel Industries LLC

Shandong Zhongxing New Material Technology Co. Ltd.

Sorbead India.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Activated Alumina Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

