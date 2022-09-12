Gordian Awarded Contracted Supplier Agreement with Premier, Inc.

Greenville, SC, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, is the leading provider of unrivaled insights, robust technology and expert services for all phases of the building lifecycle, has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for facilities and construction services with Premier, Inc. Effective June 1, 2022, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for an innovative construction procurement system, strategic facilities management and construction project execution services.

This agreement provides Premier members with a unique opportunity to procure construction services from Premier supplier contracts through a streamlined, fixed-price procurement process. Gordian’s Job Order Contracting (JOC) solutions will enable Premier members to get repair, maintenance, renovation and new construction projects completed through local, competitively-awarded Premier supplier contracts that provide pricing transparency on all work performed. These value-based construction solutions are designed to help healthcare facilities control construction costs, reduce change orders and improve project cost transparency.

“Gordian is proud to provide a range of solutions to help healthcare providers define facilities investments and prioritize projects,” said Scott Creekmore, Vice President of Sales for Healthcare. “We’re excited to offer reliable insights, technology and expertise to help Premier members achieve higher levels of construction productivity and increased cost control and transparency.”

Gordian’s planning services allow organizations to quickly get the accurate, objective and defensible data needed to understand the current conditions of their facilities to better prioritize facilities budgets and secure funding. By centralizing asset and facility information, Gordian provides forecasting tools to manage and maintain facility condition data more effectively, leveraging that data to optimize budget decisions about maintenance and facility capital planning. Gordian’s assessors help identify assets that can pose risk to patient safety and flag those assets to avoid emergency repairs and overtime. The fact-based, unbiased data provided by Gordian drives confidence in financial decisions made by the facilities teams.

Gordian’s full suite of services offered to Premier members at enhanced savings includes an innovative construction procurement system, facilities strategy and construction project execution services — including JOC, Facility Capital Planning Software, Facility Condition Assessments (FCA) and Return on Physical Assets (ROPA) solutions.

“We share Premier’s passion for transforming American healthcare and are committed to helping provide safe and reliable healthcare facilities for our communities nationwide,” Creekmore added.

Premier members can access Gordian solutions by visiting www.gordian.com/premier or by contacting our dedicated healthcare team at healthcare@gordian.com.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 225,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.