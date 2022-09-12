Islandsbanki hf.: Íslandsbanki issues inaugural international covered bond

English Icelandic

Íslandsbanki has today issued a new 5-year covered bond for a total of EUR 300 million.

The issue was launched off Íslandsbanki´s Covered Bond Programme dated 8 April 2022. Priced at a spread of 70 basis points over mid-swap rates, the bond pays an annual coupon of 3% and matures on 20 September 2027.

The transaction was managed by Barclays Bank Ireland PLC and UBS Europe SE.

The issue will be listed on Euronext Dublin and is expected to be rated A by Standard & Poor´s Global Ratings.





For further information please contact:

Margrét Lilja Hrafnkelsdóttir, Investor Relations ir@islandsbanki.is Tel: +354 844 4033.

Edda Hermannsdóttir, Public Relations, pr@islandsbanki.is Tel.: +354 844 4005.

Íslandsbanki IR releases

About Íslandsbanki

