A. Duie Pyle Recognizes Million Mile Drivers During Driver Appreciation Week

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today recognizes the company’s many truck drivers during Driver Appreciation Week – especially those who have surpassed the career million-miles driven milestone in 2022.



This year, Pyle has 14 drivers who have reached the lofty mark. Additionally, the company would like to congratulate Joseph “Scott” Turnbull for going even further, as he has surpassed Two Million Safe Miles on the road. Overall, the company has had 185 One Million Mile drivers, 24 Two Million Mile Drivers and 2 Three Million Mile Drivers.

“Safety is a top priority at Pyle, and we continue to educate all employees about that value as a leading transportation and logistics provider,” said John Luciani, COO of LTL Solutions. “Safely driving a million miles is a huge accomplishment and a testament to our drivers’ dedication to protecting all motorists throughout the Northeastern part of the country, including some of the most congested metropolitan areas.”

To instill a strong safety culture among its drivers, Pyle developed a week-long comprehensive Driver Orientation that Pyle drivers participate in before getting on the road, regardless of how long they have been a driver. Following the completion of the orientation, drivers spend time behind the wheel with a Pyle Driving Trainer to learn about Pyle’s operations, customer service interaction, Pyle culture and safety tips.

Additionally, Pyle conducts year-round safety and security training along with a continuous improvement program in place to ensure the company has the best-trained drivers. Safety and security go hand-in-hand at Pyle, and the company provides its drivers with some of the most intensive safety and risk management training in the industry.

“At each mile, our professional drivers are consistently managing their vehicle while constantly evaluating and adjusting their speed and position, which requires great skill, attentiveness and patience,” said Pete Dannecker, Vice President of Risk and Resources at Pyle. “Passing this milestone is a tremendous achievement and is the product of dedicated men and women who have committed themselves to working safely every day. We are honored to recognize these Pyle drivers who have exceeded one million miles of safe driving.”

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit www.aduiepyle.com.

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 98 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 27 LTL service centers and 16 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions, including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 3.8 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Brokerage Solutions.

