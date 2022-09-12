Alpine IQ Introduces 11 New Point of Sale Integrations in Preparation for Multi-industry Adoption

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine IQ, the leading data and marketing solutions provider for cannabis Retailers and Brands, today announced the launch of 11 new point-of-sale integrations which will enable its customers to expand consumer experiences across multiple industries.

Newly integrated systems include:

- Micros RES 3700

- Micros Simphony

- Micros Simphony First edition

- Squirrel

- Dinerware

- Brink

- Aloha

- Lavu

- Lightspeed

- POSitouch

- XPIENT

With the upcoming inevitable regulation changes to banking in cannabis, Alpine IQ expects large portions of its clients to diversify into other retail and manufacturing verticals. In addition to expanding its footprint into other sectors, Alpine IQ anticipates swift action by the US government to pass SAFE banking and additional regulatory enhancements that will serve operators seeking to develop a best in class technology stack.

With Alpine IQ's omni-channel messaging tools, customizable loyalty ledgers, and data analytics tool, retailers of all sizes; from family owned to publicly listed giants, are able to delight consumers and boost sales.

“Finally, we are seeing a massive movement to the right side of history from household name technology companies and their ability to service highly regulated industries alongside Alpine,” says Nicholas Paschal, CEO of Alpine IQ. “Through our new integrations, our customers will be able to solidify their seat at the table in multiple sectors without having to utilize multiple disconnected, archaic, and cumbersome technology partners. We have it all in a single platform for the first time ever."

The new integrations are only one of the many radical additions to the Alpine IQ ecosystem this year in the effort to provide a complete suite of operational tools designed for peace of mind and internal team efficiency.

About Alpine IQ

Alpine IQ empowers the legal cannabis industry by providing customer-focused technology to help Retailers and Brands of all sizes resolve growth challenges and generate revenue. The company provides customers with the industry’s most extensive suite of tools to protect, segment, and promote all in-store and online operations.