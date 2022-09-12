RevSure.AI Launches Sales Pipeline Readiness Solution to Help B2B’s Achieve Predictable Revenue Growth Amidst Economic Downturn

PALO ALTO, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevSure.AI , the AI-fueled Sales Pipeline Readiness company that provides unprecedented insight into sales pipeline health and how to prioritize marketing and sales investments, today announced the launch and availability of RevSure.AI Pipeline Readiness. The solution, designed for B2B companies, not only connects but “auto-harmonizes” and stitches data together from across marketing and sales teams, ultimately providing a 360-degree insight across the revenue funnel and into sales pipeline health. The product launch follows RevSure’s recent seed funding raise of $3.5M led by Innovation Endeavors .



RevSure.AI Pipeline Readiness is designed to be used by CROs, Sales, Marketing, and Revenue Operations leaders and teams, and will make its public debut at SaaStr in San Mateo, CA from September 13th - 15th, 2022. Those interested in a demo and meeting with RevSure.AI at SaaStr can make an appointment to meet them at Booth #236 here at https://www.revsure.ai/saastr2022-preview-revsure.

RevSure.AI has had early deployments with several customers who are already experiencing results that are having a significant impact on their businesses. Early customers have reported improved ability to spot funnel leakages by stitching together the marketing funnel and sales pipeline data. The benefits are much needed right now, as the International Monetary Fund predicts that the US economy will continue to slow for the remainder of 2022 and in 2023 as well.

“The breadth of information that RevSure.AI presents around the whole funnel is great,” said Mark Sladden, VP of Revenue Strategy Operations and Enablement at Lucidworks. “Instead of just looking at the pipeline data or just looking at the marketing data, RevSure.AI bridges the gap between the two. By pinpointing where my sales funnel is leaking, Revsure.AI helps me identify what is keeping me from generating more revenue. I’ve never seen a revenue intelligence tool offer this type of capability before, and it is truly invaluable.”

A recent Gartner research report shares that 72% of Chief Sales Officers marked improving pipeline creation as their top priority. Yet most companies are missing their pipeline goals. Considering this, combined with 68% of CFOs in CNBC’s CFO survey believing a recession will hit in 2023 , it’s time for the C-Suite to make decisions on how to solve what has become a critical sales pipeline problem.

“Leaders at B2B companies across industries are bracing themselves for a recession as they currently struggle with the current economic slump, and sales pipeline readiness is the missing link in driving predictable & profitable revenue growth,” said Deepinder Singh Dhingra, founder and CEO of RevSure. “The problem is there is no revenue intelligence solution available that provides real insight into pipeline readiness and how to improve it - until now. RevSure is the new secret weapon in the sales tech stack, helping B2B companies connect marketing activities and the sales funnel to diagnose pipeline health and turn more leads into qualified opportunities before your reps ever suffer from a waning pipeline problem.”

RevSure.AI Pipeline Readiness helps marketing, sales, and revenue operations teams automate manual reporting tasks and unlock unprecedented insights into an organization's sales pipeline health, and makes recommendations on how to turn more leads into qualified sales opportunities. The key benefits of the solution include:

A 360-Degree Complete and Holistic View of the Revenue Funnel and Sales Pipeline - Organizations can easily identify sales pipeline conversion trends and bottlenecks by having stage-by-stage conversion in one comprehensive view, providing them with a powerful and actionable level of insight to prevent leakage.

Organizations can easily identify sales pipeline conversion trends and bottlenecks by having stage-by-stage conversion in one comprehensive view, providing them with a powerful and actionable level of insight to prevent leakage. Improved Pipeline Predictions & Lead to Opportunity Conversions - RevSure.AI analyzes conversion trends and helps teams focus on better lead-to-qualified opportunity conversions. AI-based predictions provide early warnings on pipeline and bookings health and recommendations to improve pipeline generation boosting team confidence and readiness, helping them better predict and hit sales goals

RevSure.AI analyzes conversion trends and helps teams focus on better lead-to-qualified opportunity conversions. AI-based predictions provide early warnings on pipeline and bookings health and recommendations to improve pipeline generation boosting team confidence and readiness, helping them better predict and hit sales goals Automated Sales Pipeline Scrubbing and Analysis - Sales and RevOps teams can reduce time spent on manual tasks and research by 20%, getting valuable sales pipeline information instantly instead of periodically, freeing up time to pursue qualified leads

Sales and RevOps teams can reduce time spent on manual tasks and research by 20%, getting valuable sales pipeline information instantly instead of periodically, freeing up time to pursue qualified leads Stronger Sales and Marketing Alignment - Intelligence from both the marketing funnel and sales pipeline foster visibility and trust, enabling better collaboration between marketing and sales to drive revenue growth.

About RevSure

RevSure.AI is the AI-fueled sales pipeline readiness company that provides companies with unprecedented insight into sales pipeline health and how to prioritize marketing and sales investments. The US-India cross-border venture-backed company, with its predictive pipeline intelligence solution, is committed to reducing the uncertainty around revenue funnel conversations for B2B companies and helping them boost qualified opportunities in their pipeline. Unlike existing revenue intelligence solutions where pipeline generation is an afterthought, RevSure.AI provides a trusted, first-of-its-kind solution that gives B2B companies predictive insights into their pipeline generation activities and what it takes to hit their numbers. Founded in 2021, RevSure.AI’s investors include Innovation Endeavors, and angel investors including Katrin Ribant , Rick Scanlon, and Sharath Keshava Narayana . For more information about RevSure visit www.revsure.ai .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f1a0e06-3df2-45d1-9729-896f1ae7c269