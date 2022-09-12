Pizza Inn Redefines ‘Pizza Crust Innovation’ with New Cheese-Filled Pretzel Crust

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pizza Inn continues to deliver on its promise of trailblazing and innovating like no one else in the industry by unveiling the revolutionary Cheese-Filled Pretzel Crust.



“Buffets allow us to completely reframe consumer perceptions of pizza. The pizza category has seen variations of the typical mozzarella stuffed crust for decades, but no one has injected cheese sauce into a pretzel crust at a system-wide scale,” says RAVE Restaurant Group’s Associate Vice President of Marketing, Chaz Black. “This new menu item is going to provoke fond memories of hanging out at a mall food court with friends while enjoying a pretzel dipped in cheese.”

A creamy, melted cheese sauce oozes out of a soft pretzel crust that is topped with flaked salt. Pair this new crust type with any of the fresh-made specialty pizza options with 100% house-shredded whole milk mozzarella cheese and house-made dough crafted from scratch daily for a flavor combination you haven’t experienced before. Pizza Inn’s newest crust innovation joins a buffet already filled with unparalleled variety, featuring recent product rollouts such as the NYXL and House Pan Pizzas as well as customer favorites like the Taco Pizza, Bacon Ranch Pizza and many more.

“At Pizza Inn, we love to let our imaginations run wild in the test kitchen,” says RAVE’s Senior Director of Operations, Justin Smith. “I always grab a pretzel and cheese with my kids when we are at the mall and that taste profile really inspired this crust. The Cheese-Filled Pretzel Crust really is nothing you’ve ever had before in a pizza.”

Buffet lovers can try the new menu item by visiting their local Pizza Inn or ordering through third-party delivery services. To combat rising prices across the restaurant category, guests can enjoy a large one-topping Cheese-Filled Pretzel Crust for only $10. For customers looking for an affordable dine-in experience, all Pizza Inn buffets will be serving the Cheese-Filled Pretzel Crust and other innovative menu items at affordable prices for seniors, kids and adults.





About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] has inspired restaurant innovation and countless customer smiles with its trailblazing pizza concepts. The Company owns, franchises, licenses and supplies Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. The Pizza Inn experience is unlike your typical buffet. Since 1958, Pizza Inn's house-made dough, house-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, fresh ingredients and house-made signature sauce combined with friendly service solidified the brand to become America's favorite hometown pizza place. This, in addition to its small-town vibe, are the hallmarks of Pizza Inn restaurants. In 2011, RAVE introduced Pie Five Pizza, pioneering a fast-casual pizza brand that transformed the classic pizzeria into a concept offering personalization, sophisticated ingredients and speed. Pie Five's craft pizzas are baked fresh daily and feature house-made ingredients, creative recipes and craveable crust creations. For more information, visit www.raverg.com, and follow on Instagram @pizzainnofficial and @piefivepizza.

About Pizza Inn

Since 1958, Pizza Inn's popular pizza buffet and friendly service have solidified the brand as America's hometown pizza place. Unlike your typical buffet, Pizza Inn built a reputation for using house-made dough, house-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, fresh ingredients and house-made signature sauce. This, combined with its small-town vibe, are the hallmarks of its restaurants that feature signature pan pizzas, chocolate chip 'pizzerts,' pasta dishes, salads and innovative creations that reflect today's customer cravings. The brand continues to thrive with new menu innovations, including its popular NYXL pizza. Follow Pizza Inn on Instagram @pizzainnofficial and to learn more about franchising opportunities visit www.pizzainn.com/franchise .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69a9423b-5ca2-4321-ad67-7772bf6e9254