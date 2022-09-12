Robot Assisted Endoscopy Market to Witness Substantial Growth of USD 5.66 Billion with Excellent CAGR of 15.05 by 2029: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Key Players Outlook

AUSTIN, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research titled “Global Robot Assisted Endoscopy Market” (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, etc) highlights opportunities, risk analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The reliable Robot Assisted Endoscopy Market research report is a valuable backbone for the expansion of this industry. A myriad of business challenges can be quickly and easily conquered with this market research report. This market report deals with central aspects of the market that include but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in this industry. With the transparent research method and the right tools and techniques, this market research report has been turned into a world-class. Rough market information gathered in Robot-Assisted Endoscopy business report will be supportive to Robot-Assisted Endoscopy industry to take competent business decisions.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the robot-assisted endoscopy market which was USD 1.84 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 5.66 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 15.05% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Overview:-

The market for robotic assisted endoscopy was estimated to be worth USD 1.84 billion worldwide in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.05% during the forecast period. The main drivers of the rise include increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical (MIS) procedures, new product approvals by regulatory agencies including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the high prevalence of chronic conditions.

Endoscopic is a minimally invasive technique that uses a variety of endoscopy equipment to perform surgeries and conduct investigations. Endoscopic procedures can use a variety of cutting-edge actuation strategies provided by robotic endoscopy devices to lessen stress to the target area. Robotics technology developments are anticipated to spur innovation and address unmet needs in robotic endoscopic operations.

Opportunities

The market's growth is fuelled by an increase in the number of research and development activities. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the market growth.

Moreover, rising number of emerging markets and new product launches will further provide beneficial opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the robot assisted endoscopy market are:

Intuitive Surgical Inc (U.S.)

Stryker (U.S.)

Medrobotics Corporation (U.S.)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.)

Globus medical (U.S.)

NuVasive Inc. (U.S.)

Smith + Nephew (U.K.)

Titan Medical Inc (Canada)

TransEnterix Inc (U.S.)

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (U.S.)

Mazor Robotics (Israel)

Auris Health Inc. (U.S.)

Corindus Inc. (U.S.)

Renishaw plc (U.K.)

Medineering GmbH (Germany)

Robot Assisted Endoscopy Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical treatments

The market will develop faster due to rising demand for minimally invasive surgical treatments. The popularity of robot-assisted surgeries, rising investment in the development of robotic systems, and rising preference for automation using robotic systems to reduce errors and avoid complications are a few additional factors that will further accelerate the robot assisted endoscopy market in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Rise in chronic diseases

The increased prevalence of chronic diseases, such as pancreatic malignancies, inflammatory bowel diseases, and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), among all age groups as a result of unhealthy lifestyles and the rising elderly population, are the main factors contributing to the market's rise.

Opportunities

The market's growth is fuelled by an increase in the number of research and development activities. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the market growth.

Moreover, rising number of emerging markets and new product launches will further provide beneficial opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

Recent Development

In February 2021, A second European Surgical Training Site for Senhance Digital Laparoscopy was established to a collaboration between Asensus Surgical Inc. and the Amsterdam Skills Centre (ASC) in the Netherlands.

in March 2021, Asensus Surgical Inc. announced in March 2021 that the Senhance Surgical System had received FDA clearance in the United States. This robotic device is recommended for general surgery operations, including endoscopy.

Segmentation:- Robot Assisted Endoscopy Market

The robot assisted endoscopy market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

Application



Laparoscopy

Bronchoscopy

Colonoscopy

End- User



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Robot Assisted Endoscopy Market Regional Analysis/Insights



The robot assisted endoscopy market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, application and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the robot assisted endoscopy market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the robot assisted endoscopy market due to the growing number of geriatric population along with adoption of innovative medical technology.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the rising health awareness among the people and growing demand of advanced medical technology.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

