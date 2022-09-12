CleanSpark Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences this September

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (“CleanSpark”), America’s Bitcoin Miner™, today announced that Matthew Schultz, Executive Chairman, and Gary Vecchiarelli, CFO, will meet with investors and present at three conferences in September to discuss recent acquisitions.

Details of the events are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 13, 2022, 10:00 a.m. ET

CleanSpark Executive Chairman Matthew Schultz

Click here to watch the live audio webcast. An archive of the event presentation will be available on CleanSpark’s website after the event.

BTIG Future of Digital Assets Conference

September 19, 2022, 11:00 a.m. ET

CleanSpark Executive Chairman Matthew Schultz

BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative.

B. Riley Securities 2nd Annual Crypto Conference

September 29, 2022

CleanSpark Executive Chairman Matthew Schultz

To learn more or show interest please contact your B. Riley representative.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is America’s Bitcoin Miner™. Since 2014, we’ve helped people achieve energy independence for their homes and businesses. In 2020, we began applying that expertise to develop sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, an essential tool for financial independence and inclusion. We strive to leave the planet better than we found it by sourcing and investing in low-carbon energy, like wind, solar, nuclear, and hydro. We cultivate trust and transparency among our employees, the communities we operate in, and the people around the world who depend on Bitcoin. CleanSpark is a Forbes 2022 America's Best Small Company and holds the 44th spot on the Financial Times' List of the 500 Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas. For more information about CleanSpark, please visit our website at www.cleanspark.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Matt Schultz, Executive Chairman

ir@cleanspark.com



Media Contacts

Isaac Holyoak

pr@cleanspark.com

BlocksBridge Consulting

cleanspark@blocksbridge.com