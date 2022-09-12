Markavo.com Launches Unique Free Trademark Search Engine

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markavo.com has released a free trademark search engine covering millions of registered and pending trademark applications at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Small businesses typically struggle with the trademark registration process, particularly in determining if a trademark is available to register. While the USPTO offers a free trademark search on their website, it requires in-depth knowledge of a highly specialized search syntax to find similar trademarks that will block a trademark application from registering. Accordingly, where small businesses choose not to work with an experienced trademark attorney, the failure rate exceeds 50%, most often with small business applicants filing to register trademarks that are too similar to already registered marks. With the cost to file a trademark application frequently exceeding a thousand or more dollars, performing a thorough trademark search before submission to the USPTO is essential. Clearing a trademark for registration is a complex process that requires in-depth understanding of trademark law. For companies that need more assurance than a free trademark search can offer, Markavo.com offers comprehensive trademark search services performed by experienced trademark attorneys to complement the free trademark search engine.

About Markavo.com

Markavo.com is focused on providing businesses of all sizes a simple, fast, and economical approach to registering and protecting trademarks in the U.S. and worldwide. Markavo.com searches, registers, maintains, polices, and defends U.S. trademark registrations for businesses located around the globe. Markavo.com provides service in English and Spanish.

Contact information:

Markavo.com

750 N. Saint Paul St.

Ste 250

Dallas, Texas 75201

hello@markavo.com

+1-877-286-5731

Related Images











Image 1: Markavo's Free Trademark Search





Markavo's free trademark search covers millions of pending and registered trademarks at the United States Patent and Trademark office. Trademarks can be searched based on phonetic similarity or by official U.S. trademark registration numbers.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment