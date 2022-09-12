Newswire's MAP Hones in on Media Relations, Warms New Leads for CEOs

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newswire, a media technology company and industry leader in press release distribution, shares the benefits and advantages afforded to businesses and CEOs by the Media Advantage Platform (MAP). The MAP, Newswire's integrated and media marketing communications platform, is tailor-made for small and midsize businesses and their CEOs to increase site traffic, warm new leads, establish thought leadership and lower the acquisition cost for new accounts.

2022 marked a successful year for the MAP, with clients featured in publications including The Wall Street Journal, Cheddar, Medium, the Business Journals, and dozens of industry-specific media outlets. In combining its high-tech, integrated media solutions with industry expertise and a well-planned strategy, the MAP has proven itself across verticals to increase brand awareness, grow website traffic, and drive leads and sales.

Warmer leads are much easier for sales teams to close. Through the various programs included in the MAP, CEOs, sales, and marketing teams make much more efficient use of their time. Research is higher quality; strategies are more sound; campaigns are more impactful and effective; outreach is better targeted. As a result, MAP clients see improved returns on investment, more engagement and higher quality leads.

"We've taken great strides to ensure that our platform delivers on its intentions and enables our customers to enjoy the benefits of the Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased online visibility, more marketing inquiries, and more sales," said Joe Esposito, Newswire.com CEO. "The results we've delivered for clients in 2022 speak volumes about the effectiveness of the platform and the returns on investment it can deliver. We're optimistic about the future and look forward to developing new ways to create value for our over 20,000 customers."

The MAP directly addresses the challenges associated with media and marketing communications. Press release writing services, media database access, media monitoring, targeted outreach to media and commercial contacts, and data and analytics work together to empower customers to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time.

To learn more about Newswire's Media Advantage Platform and its integrated media solutions, visit Newswire.com.

About Newswire

Newswire is a media technology company that offers its clients the Media Advantage Platform consisting of press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms seeking the Media Advantage: greater brand awareness through earned media, increased online visibility through greater SEO recognition, and more sales inquiries through targeted marketing campaigns.

Through its disruptive Media Advantage Platform, relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, and passion for customer performance, Newswire is automating media and marketing communications for large and small businesses seeking to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time for the right purpose.

To learn more about Newswire and its Media Advantage Platform, visit Newswire.com and discover why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use for four years in a row.

Contact Information:

Charlie Terenzio

CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications

Newswire

Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment