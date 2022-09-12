Inspirato Launches Inspirato for Good, New Turnkey Solution for Nonprofit Fundraising

DENVER, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ISPO), the innovative luxury hospitality company, today announced the launch of Inspirato for Good, an easy-to-use, no commitment platform that enables nonprofit organizations to offer Inspirato luxury travel packages to simplify their benefit events, accelerate their fundraising, and delight their donors.



Inspirato for Good streamlines the complex task of fundraising by enabling nonprofits to offer high-value Inspirato luxury travel packages to donors through benefit auctions and other charitable campaign channels. Each package consists of an Inspirato vacation that the donor may choose from a robust list of trip options, bundled with a six- or 12-month Inspirato Club subscription. Packages are priced at $4,000 or $8,000, depending on the value of the eligible trips and the term of the subscription. With both packages, the nonprofit keeps 50% of the purchase price for their fundraising campaign. Donors may purchase as many packages as they like, and the platform is consignment-based with no commitment required—if no packages are purchased, the nonprofit pays nothing.

“There are more than 1.5 million nonprofit organizations in the U.S., and many of them offer vacations for purchase as part of their fundraising efforts,” said Inspirato Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Brent Handler. “With Inspirato for Good, we are committed to giving them an easier and more impactful way to differentiate their charitable campaigns and accelerate the funds they raise for important causes. Our team does all the work and there’s no commitment required. Best of all, nonprofits can now partner with a recognized luxury hospitality brand to supercharge their fundraising efforts, with the confidence that their donors will receive substantial value in the form of an Inspirato luxury vacation and Club subscription.”

Inspirato for Good is distinguished by the quality, variety, and flexibility of the vacations available to nonprofit donors. Unlike typical auction vacation packages that require donors to commit to a specific destination, accommodation, and travel dates on the night of the event, Inspirato for Good’s unique model provides donors with a full year to choose their trip from a list of over 60,000 options in more than 75 iconic destinations. Choices include Mexico, the Caribbean, and Europe, as well as top U.S. destinations like the Hamptons, Vail, New York City, Florida, and Pebble Beach. In addition, because Inspirato is always adding new properties and destinations, the selection continues to expand over time. Many trips are valued between $10,000 and $20,000 and range from two nights to more than two weeks, with thousands of options that are seven nights or longer. Every trip is fully transferable (e.g., to family, friends, colleagues, or employees) and includes the five-star personalized service for which Inspirato is known. In addition to their trip, donors also receive a complimentary Inspirato Club subscription valued at $3,600 or $7,200, depending on the package selected.

“Inspirato for Good really pushed our event over the top,” noted Robin Wise, President and CEO of Junior Achievement Rocky Mountain, which leveraged the platform at its recent benefit auction. “The Inspirato team handled all the promotional details, the buzz was incredible, and these packages became the showcase item of the night. We had high participation and achieved our fundraising goals. Best of all, our donors who purchased packages have been wowed by their experience with the Inspirato service team.”

“Inspirato for Good brought so much excitement to our annual NightShine Gala,” added Candice Jones, Major Gifts Officer at the Denver Health Foundation. “We had 1,300 donors in attendance and the Inspirato travel packages were hugely successful—arms were literally shooting up in the air to purchase them. In fact, by featuring them, we raised more money in this year’s live auction than ever before. Everyone on the Inspirato team was kind, collaborative, and invested in our success.”

About Inspirato

Launched in 2011, Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) is the innovative luxury hospitality brand that provides access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty that affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences, with five-star personalized service included on every trip. In 2019, Inspirato revolutionized travel by introducing Inspirato Pass, the world’s first luxury travel subscription that includes all nightly rates, taxes, and fees. In 2022, Inspirato introduced Inspirato for Good, an easy-to-use platform designed to support important causes by delivering high-value fundraising results for nonprofit organizations. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

