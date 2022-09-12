Media Advisory: Fortinet to Host PGA TOUR Canada’s Flagship Event Fortinet Cup Championship

BURNABY, British Columbia and OTTAWA and TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Fortinet®, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced it will be hosting the Fortinet Cup Championship September 15 through September 18 at the Deer Ridge Golf Course in Kitchener, Ontrario. The Fortinet Cup, which is the culmination of the PGA TOUR Canada season, will further expand Fortinet’s work and contribution to the local communities across Canada.

Commitment to Driving Cybersecurity Innovations and Customer Trust

By partnering with PGA TOUR Canada, Fortinet is building on its commitment to fostering trust and creating exceptional experiences through the Fortinet Cup Championship. In addition to bringing together world-class golfers, Fortinet will have a Demo Day for customers and partners on the first day of the Fortinet Cup Championship Thursday, September 15 covering how organizations can implement Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and SASE to secure all users and applications, anywhere, on any device.

“We’re extremely excited for the Fortinet Cup Championship in Ontario as the season culminates with this event,” said Scott Pritchard, the Tour’s Executive Director at PGA TOUR Canada. “After 11 great tournaments, the Fortinet Cup Championship will deliver an amazing experience made possible through our partnership with the leading cybersecurity company in Canada and worldwide.”

Fortinet Cup Championship to Advance Fortinet’s Community Initiatives in Canada

Fortinet has a longstanding mission to close the cybersecurity skills gap through its Fortinet Training Advancement Agenda (TAA) and Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. Aligning with this mission, Fortinet invests in community efforts and organizations focused on diversity and inclusivity to help advance this goal. As part of this work, Fortinet is designating the proceeds from the Fortinet Cup Championship to benefit nonprofit organizations in Canada through the Corey and Malory Conners Family Fund, which focuses on helping underprivileged children through sports and education.

Fortinet is a Cybersecurity Leader in Canada

Fortinet has over 11,000 employees globally and nearly 2,200 of its employees are based in Canada. In addition Fortinet’s Research & Development, FortiGuard Labs threat research, and customer support teams have significant hubs across Canada. Fortinet protects all types of Canadian organizations, including governments, major banks, telecommunications providers, healthcare organizations, and many others across sectors such as utilities, education, manufacturing, and more. The company’s cybersecurity solutions are the most deployed, most patented, and among the most validated in the industry.

Supporting Quotes

Graham Bushkes, VP Public Sector and Channels Business, Canada at Fortinet

“For more than 20 years, Fortinet has been a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. We’re continuing to drive innovation through our Fortinet Cup Championship initiatives, which will ultimately benefit customers, the local community and nonprofit organizations across Canada.”

Nick Alevetsovitis, VP Enterprise and Commercial Business, Canada at Fortinet

“As the largest cybersecurity vendor in Canada, Fortinet can use its deep expertise in cybersecurity, innovation and training to address the evolving threat landscape the digital world faces. Collaborations across private and public sectors are essential to move the needle and truly address the cyber skills gap challenge that our industry faces.”

Marc Asturias, VP of Marketing and Government Vertical, Latin America and Canada, Fortinet

“Fortinet and PGA TOUR Canada have a shared dedication to excellence and driving innovation in our fields. This initiative furthers Fortinet’s vision to make possible a digital world that organizations can always trust by securing people, devices, and data everywhere. As the top cybersecurity vendor in Canada, we are proud to directly impact local communities through the Fortinet Cup Championship proceeds donated to various local nonprofit organizations in the country.”

