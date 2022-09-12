Threat Intelligence in BFSI Market to Reach $29.8 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 21.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Threat Intelligence in BFSI Market by Component (Solutions, Services), by Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), by Enterprises Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Mediumsized Enterprises (SMEs)), by Application (Anti-money laundering and Fraud Management, Risk and Compliance Management, Identity Management, Others), by End User (Banks, Insurance Companies, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031”. According to the report, the global threat intelligence in BFSI industry generated $4.3 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $29.8 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 21.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF –370+ Pages):

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15045

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $ 4.3 Billion Market Size in 2031 $ 29.8 Billion CAGR 21.5% No. of Pages in Report 378 Segments Covered component, deployment mode, enterprise size, application, end user, and region

















Prime determinants of growth

Rise in incidence of security breaches and cybercrimes, increase in demand for professional and managed services across BFSI, and surge in the evolution of next-generation security solutions drive the growth of the global threat intelligence in BFSI market. However, a low data security budget & high installation cost of the solution is expected to hamper the market expansion. On the contrary, the rise in focus of organizations in the BFSI sector to include threat intelligence across the developed economies is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market in the upcoming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

Due to the tremendous increase in adoption of digital banking during the pandemic, BFSI security providers offered AI cyber security platforms such as cyber threat intelligence solutions, ideally suited for the digital banking industry to stay protected from the threat or cybercrimes. This, in turn, boosted the growth of the threat intelligence in BFSI market during the pandemic situation.

Moreover, many private as well as government organizations, allowed their employees to work from home amid the lockdowns, which created the need for monitoring the network security proactively, as people were remotely connected, consuming enterprise resources and sharing documents using collaboration tools.

The trend is going to continue in the post-pandemic phase as well.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15045

The solutions segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on component, the solutions segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around three-fourths of the global threat intelligence in BFSI market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in need to monitor security and management services to enhance banking operations and surge in need to manage large risk in banks. However, the services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 25.9% from 2022 to 2031. Banking customers expect more modernization and digitalization in their financial services with increase in penetration of advance technology, which drives the growth of the threat intelligence in BFSI service market.

The on-premises segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on deployment mode, the on-premises segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around two-thirds of the global threat intelligence in BFSI market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to the increased demand for securing critical data from cyber-threats & monitor the invasion of data within the organization. However, the cloud segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 27.8% from 2022 to 2031. The adoption of cloud-based threat intelligence in BFSI software has largely increased among both, large enterprises and SMEs, with the growing need for reducing infrastructure investment. These cloud-based security solutions enable enterprises with superior control over access to application and sensitive information from distant locations, which is a major factor that drives the growth of the segment.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis On The Threat Intelligence in BFSI Market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/15045

The large enterprises segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global threat intelligence in BFSI market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the significant increase in awareness about IT security among large enterprises. However, the SMEs segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 25.1% from 2022 to 2031, due to rise in adoption of cloud-based security services among SMEs.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global threat intelligence in BFSI market. This is owing to the increase in awareness of threat intelligence solutions among banks & financial institutions and surge in partnership between companies providing technologies with major banks & financial institutions in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market and also grow at the fastest CAGR of 24.4% from 2022 to 2031, as several financial institutions, banks, and insurance companies are adopting threat intelligence software & services to boost business efficiency, lower compliance risk exposure, and increase bureaucratic competence of organizations in the region.

Leading Market Players: -

IBM

Cisco Systems Inc.

AT&T Inc.

DXC Technology

McAfee

ThreatConnect, Inc.

VMware, Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Trend Micro Inc

Broadcom Inc.

Key benefits for stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the threat intelligence in BFSI market share from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing threat intelligence in BFSI market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in threat intelligence in BFSI market forecast.

In-depth analysis of the threat intelligence in BFSI market trends assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global threat intelligence in BFSI market outlook.

Threat Intelligence in BFSI Market Report Highlights

Component

Solutions

Services

Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Cloud

Enterprises Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Application

Anti-money laundering and Fraud Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Identity Management

Others

End User

Banks

Insurance Companies

Others

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter





“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: