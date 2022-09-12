Global Street Cleaning Machine Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global street cleaning machine market amassed revenue of $730.30 million in 2021, and is expected to hit $1.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031. The market research study provides a detailed analysis of changing industry trends, top-most segments, value chain analysis, key investment business scenarios, regional space, and competitive space. The study is a key information source for giant players, entrepreneurs, shareholders, and owners in generating new strategies for the future and taking steps to enhance their market position. The report displays an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 and guides investors in allocating funds to the rapidly evolving industry.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $730.30 Million Market Size in 2031 $1.5 Billion CAGR 7.3% No. of Pages in Report 210 Segments Covered Product Type, Product Category, Mode of Operation, Business type, and Region Drivers Rise in construction activities and surge in awareness about cleanliness. Growing safety and comfort requirements along with the need for maintaining a healthy environment. Availability of strong road infrastructure facility and acceptance of new cleaning techniques. Opportunities Integrated townships and the creation of industrial parks. The rapid expansion of road networks with surging population and increasing urbanization.

The Covid-19 pandemic created a huge impact on the growth of the global street cleaning machine market as various manufacturing units were temporarily shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in countries such as India, China, and the U.S.

The sale of street cleaning machines was severely affected during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the low supply of workforce and raw material supply.

Reopening of manufacturing units and launching of COVID-19 vaccines are predicted to boost the growth of the global market post-COVID-19 pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global street cleaning machine market based on Product Type, Product Category, Mode of Operation, Business type, and Region. It provides an in-depth analysis of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can derive a conclusion about market trends and insights. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in understanding which sub-segments are to be tapped for achieving huge growth in the years ahead.

In terms of product type, the Ride-on and truck segment was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than 90% of the overall share of the global street cleaning machine market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant position during the forecast timespan. However, the Walk-behind segment is set to record the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031.

On basis of the product category, the sweepers segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly four-fifths of the overall street cleaning machine market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to account for the highest market share by 2031. However, the washers segment is also anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast timeframe.





Based on the business type, the new sales segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly four-fifths of the global street cleaning machine market share. Moreover, this segment is predicted to account for the highest market share by 2031. Furthermore, the new sales segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes segments such as aftermarket.

Based on region, the European continent contributed toward the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global street cleaning machine market share. Furthermore, the European region is set to contribute majorly toward the global market share in 2031. On the other hand, LAMEA street cleaning machine market is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast timespan. The research also analyzes regions including the Asia-Pacific and North America.

Key participants in the global street cleaning machine market examined in the research include Boschung Mecatronic AG, Alfred Karcher GmbH & Co. KG, Schwarze Industries, Bortex Industries, Dulevo SpA, Fayat Group, Global Environmental Products, Inc., kam avida enviro engineers pvt ltd, Hako Group, Kam Avida Enviro Engineers, and Tennant Company.

The report evaluates these major players in the global street cleaning machine industry. These players have executed a gamut of major business strategies such as the expansion of regional and customer bases, new product launches, strategic alliances, and joint ventures for expanding product lines across global markets. The market research report supports the performance monitoring of each segment, positioning of each product in respective segments, and the impact of new technology and product innovations on the overall market size.

