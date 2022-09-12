Purchaser Business Group on Health Announces Five-Year Plan, Goals to Reduce and Reallocate Health Care Spending in Push for Higher Value Care for its Members

San Francisco, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH), a nonprofit coalition of nearly 40 large, private employers and public health care purchasers committed to transforming health care nationwide, today announced a series of strategic goals that will guide the organization over the next five years. Additionally, the organization is launching a new public purchaser advisory committee to help better illuminate and address the unique needs of public purchasers, while enhancing its long-standing work aligning public and private efforts to reform health care payment.

With the U.S. lagging well behind all other comparable nations in care quality, and total U.S. health care spending now topping $4.1 trillion a year, or nearly 20% of GDP, PBGH members are committed to driving improvements in health outcomes while constraining soaring costs.

“Our new goals reflect the need and interest of large public and private purchasers to adopt modern ideas and novel partnerships so that savings can be spent in areas that foster better health,” said Elizabeth Mitchell, president and chief executive officer of PBGH. “We’re very hopeful about the improvements to health care PBGH members, who represent a strategic group of leaders, can collectively make on behalf of American workers and families.”

Specifically, PBGH’s newly announced goals are to address:

Affordability by redirecting existing health care spend to high-quality, equitable and evidence-based care while holding total cost flat

create accountability for health and well-being outcomes

Employers provide health benefits for about half of all Americans. However, a recent survey found that nearly 90% of executives at 300 of the country’s largest employers believe the cost of providing health benefits will become unsustainable within five-to-10 years.

“If these goals are achieved, a natural outgrowth will be meaningful improvements in health outcomes, health care affordability and health equity,” Mitchell added.

Further Integration of Public Purchasers

With alignment among public and private purchasers essential to establishing the critical mass required to compel change, PBGH also announced the creation of a new ‘Public Purchaser Advisory Committee’. PBGH has long been unique among national business health coalitions in that its membership includes both private sector and public purchasers. The new committee will elevate the needs of public members and help further integrate the work of public and private purchasers.

The chair of the new committee will be Don Moulds, Ph.D., chief health director of the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS). Founding members include Abbie Yant, executive director of the San Francisco Health Service System, Sue Birch, RN, director of Washington State Health Care Authority and Alice Chen, M.D., Covered California’s chief medical officer.

Public and private purchaser engagement has been instrumental in the success of PBGH’s Advanced Primary Care Practice Transformation Initiative, which has strengthened investment in primary care to improve wellness, prevention and early intervention. Going forward, close collaboration between purchasers will be similarly vital to support next-generation payment reforms.

About the Purchaser Business Group on Health

PBGH is a coalition representing nearly 40 private employers and public entities across the U.S. that collectively spend $350 billion annually purchasing health care services for more than 21 million Americans and their families. PBGH has a 30-year history of success working closely with the country’s most innovative private employers and public health care purchasers, and is widely recognized as having made some of the most pioneering and notable improvements to the quality of U.S. health care by incubating and scaling new, disruptive operational programs that lower health care costs and increase quality and equity.