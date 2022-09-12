3G A Recipient of Supply & Demand Executive’s 2022 Top Supply Chain Projects Award

SHELTON, Conn. , Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3G, a leading transportation and shipping management software provider serving 3PLs, brokers, and shippers, today announced being awarded Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s Top Supply Chain Projects Award. This award recognizes unique and innovative projects from the previous year impacting the growth of recipients’ customers across multiple supply chain functions.

3G’s nomination, and subsequent win, were based on its work with Bestway Freight Solutions (Bestway), a rapidly expanding freight brokerage based in metro Kansas City. The announcement comes ahead of Bestway’s one-year anniversary of joining the 3G customer family. Bestway saw an improved tech stack as the key to growing its current brokerage business, and expanding into other services, such as LTL. Bestway chose 3G’s TMS because of its simple implementation, the ability to add additional functions at any time, and its ease of use for brokers. Within a matter of months, Bestway had gained approximately 10% more “business time” each day, while automating manual processes and setting up self-serve portals for customers.

“Bestway has huge plans for the future, and those plans are all about setting both its employees and customers up for success with advanced supply chain solutions,” said Dave Sapienza, Chief Revenue Officer of 3G. “The team now has the tools needed to implement and execute on those ambitious growth plans and to continue positioning itself as a valuable partner to its customers.”

The implementation methodology used in the Bestway project has since become available to all as 3G’s Smart Start for Freight Brokers. The company’s templated approach to deploying a scalable TMS for high-growth freight brokers officially launched in Q4 of 2021. Based on the Bestway results, 3G honed its ability to address growing brokerages’ most pressing needs: a rapidly deployable, templated solution that they will never outgrow.

“We’ve spent years finetuning our ability to get a customer live quickly, with all of the brokerage essentials, and no added complexities. After the success with Bestway we’re able to offer it more broadly, so what started as a project is now a fully scalable implementation methodology” continued Sapienza.

Elements of the Bestway project that are part of Smart Start for Freight Brokers include core brokerage workflows, vital integrations (load boards, carrier onboarding & monitoring, load visibility), and the ability to grow without constraints (advanced integrations, basic & advanced LTL, managed services).

“Being able to provide new services, like LTL, set us on a path to doubling our business,” added Riley Wiles, managing partner of Bestway. “Since implementing 3G’s TMS, we really feel like a larger, more sophisticated, organization and customers have invited us to take a seat at the table on a whole new level – despite our headcount remaining constant.”

About 3G

3G moves goods better. As a trusted leader in transportation and shipping software, 3G removes the obstacles that stand between our customers and their success. Our fully integrated solutions include 3GTMS, our multi-modal transportation system, and Pacejet, our advanced multi-carrier shipping software. By streamlining the movement of goods, 3G helps logistics companies, brokers, and manufacturers across industries ship more products and reach more people, with nothing in their way. To learn why 3G is recognized as a Top Software and Technology Provider, and a Top Supply Chain Projects award winner, visit www.3Gtms.com

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the whole global supply chain, focusing on procurement, trucking, packaging, warehousing, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, SCN Summit, L.I.N.K. Live and more. For more info, please visit https://www.sdcexec.com/

