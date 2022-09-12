Fishing Rods Market is Projected to Reach US$ 1289.2 Million in 2028

Raipur, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Fishing Rods Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Fishing Rods market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Rising competition in fishing in different countries.

Rise in fishing as a sporting activity across a variety of age groups in several countries.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Fishing Rods Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Product Type

Raw Material Type

Application Type

Distribution Channel Type

Region

Fishing Rods Market Insights

Market Trends by Product Type

The spinning rods segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. Spinning rods are efficient in throwing lighter lures far and useful in windy places. Fly fishing rods are expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to their capability for casting baits in distant water.

Market Trends by Application Type

Recreational fishing accounted for the largest share of the market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The increasing preference of people toward most popular fishing destination is the major factor behind the dominance of the recreational fishing segment.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America is estimated to be the largest market for fishing rods during the forecast period. Significant demand from both commercial and recreational applications is driving the growth of the region. Europe and Asia-Pacific also holds a significant share of the market and are expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Fishing Rods Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

AFTCO

Cabela’s Inc.

Dongmi Fishing Tackle (Foshan) Co., Ltd.

Eagle Claw

Preston Innovations

RYOBI

Pokee Fishing Tackle

Pure Fishing, Inc.

Shimano, Inc.

St. Croix Rods

Tica Fishing Tackle

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Fishing Rods Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

