mPhase Appoints Technology Veteran Chris Smith as Chief Technology Officer

Rockville, MD, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: XDSL) (“mPhase” or the “Company”), a leading consumer engagement company developing a suite of mPower mobility services that increase revenue for retailers, is pleased to announce the appointment of technology veteran Chris Smith to the position of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). This appointment is the latest step in the Company’s commitment to rapidly commercialize its mPower mobility services. Chris, who founded and headed the Company’s CloseComms/21:32 subsidiary, will take on an expanded role overseeing all technology projects related to the mPower mobility solutions platform.



Chris has extensive international experience, with project work on multiple continents, including heading the leading digital signage solutions provider for the hospitality and tourism market in Poland. His multi-national experience also includes the CTO position at a European telecom provider responsible for deploying a government funded digital tourism information network. His work designing digital mobile app solutions extends to fan engagement programs for several UK Premiership football clubs, where he created award winning platforms and set up and ran outside broadcast and IP TV operations. In addition to these roles, he was also an infrastructure consultant for Sony UK in their consumer engagement sector.

In terms of technology development, Chris’s credentials include the creation of the only available triangulation platform to seamlessly download an app through Wi-Fi automatically to an end user’s phone; using proximity marketing & location-based services to connect with and capture data. Collectively, his varied career includes multiple senior positions as CEO, CTO, and Technical Director working with major Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) clients.

“During our review of past operating procedures, we quickly recognized the need for better coordination between our in-house staff, third-party developers, and technology suppliers in order to avoid redundancy and delays,” said incoming CTO Chris Smith. “The creation of a new CTO role is already yielding positive results as we develop a better roadmap for some important future technology implementations. I am very excited to work with our incoming team and partners as we roll out our ground-breaking mobility solutions.”

The CTO position is particularly important at this time, as the Company accelerates its pursuit of partnership opportunities that can quickly establish its proprietary mobility software across a large-scale EV charging footprint. In addition to filling the remaining C-suite positions, the mPhase board is also actively exploring the addition of a technology advisory team to pursue unique verticals within the mobility services space. The strategic goal behind these moves is to build a team of experts across multiple mPower revenue streams.

mPhase is a mobility services company offering a suite of consumer engagement services using data analytics and artificial intelligence to influence customer purchase decisions at opportunistic times and places. The company’s mPower platform will influence where consumers shop, fuel and interact with retailers. mPower is tailored to each individual’s tastes and needs, with a focus on empowering the environmentally-conscious consumer and the evolution to EV-centric travel. Additional information can be found at the mPhase website, www.mp h a setech.com . Please follow us on twitter: @mPhase_Tech for the latest updates.

