Blink Charging and Veris Residential to Offer Haus25 Residents in New Jersey Access to State-of-the-Art EV Charging Stations

Sustainability-Focused Luxury Apartment Building will be Equipped with 24 EV Charging Ports



Miami Beach, Fla. & Jersey City, N.J., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, and Veris Residential, Inc., a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious REIT that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops Class A multifamily properties, today announced the deployment of 24 of Blink’s EV charging ports at Veris Residential’s newly-built, sustainability-focused, luxury apartment high-rise Haus25, located at 25 Christopher Columbus Drive in Jersey City, NJ.

“Most EV drivers want to be able to charge their EV’s where they live and Veris Residential is helping them do just that,” said Brendan Jones, president at Blink Charging. “We are honored to work with Veris Residential to provide a valuable service to their residents and look forward to our continued relationship with them to bring more EV charging stations to other Veris Residential sites.”

As the only complete, end-to-end global EV charging provider, delivering advanced technology solutions for all EV customers—including consumers, fleets, businesses, retailers, developers, and municipalities—Blink’s unique owner-operator model provides customers and partners with industry-leading charging stations for every location and a 360-degree solution that they can rely on in a rapidly evolving market. By partnering with Blink to provide Haus25 residents with access to EV charging ports, Veris Residential is supporting its mission of being a responsible, sustainable, inclusive, and equitable member of the built environment.

“Veris Residential is thrilled to cooperate with Blink, an innovative provider of fast and effective EV charging solutions, as we continue to redefine environmentally-friendly living,” said Karen Cusmano, Senior Vice President, Head of Sustainability and ESG at Veris Residential. “As the first U.S. real estate company to sign the Climate Group’s EV100 initiative and commit to installing EV charging across our portfolio by 2030, partnering with Blink to bring these stations to Haus25 takes us one step closer to achieving our goal of increasing EV charging capacity for our residents.”

While studies have shown that up to 85% of EV charging happens at home, to date, a limited number of apartments and condominiums have offered such access to their residents. In light of the potential of providing EV charging to the estimated 80 million Americans currently living in multiunit buildings, Blink is seeking to meet a need desired by EV drivers while helping to move the U.S. forward in its decarbonization goals. Specifically, by offering the most flexibility in the industry, Blink’s personalized and strategic business models allow customers to achieve their goals, whether that means owning, partnering with, or hosting their charging infrastructure.

To this end, Blink has installed 12 IQ 200 dual chargers at Haus25, providing 24 charging ports for residents and visitors of the complex. Blink IQ 200, the fastest Level 2 AC charging station available, produces 80 amps of output that provide approximately 65 miles of charge per hour and is compatible with any battery-electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle. When fully implemented at Haus25, the building will deliver yet another best-in-class amenity that meets the environmentally conscious lifestyle preferences for today’s residents, as well as standards required to achieve LEED Silver certification by the U.S. Green Building Council.

Additional sustainable amenities featured at Haus25 include: SOURCE hydropanels, which use solar technology to harness water in the air; WaterSense labeled fixtures, which maximize water flow efficiency; bioretention swales, to collect runoff water and percolate the soil; and energy efficient power units which convert natural gas into electricity and heat while also providing on-site generation. The building is also completely smoke-free, uses enhanced indoor air quality measures, offers more than 37,000 square feet of garden and outdoor spaces and provides residents with access to Logical Buildings’ app that shares real-time energy usage and carbon footprint data to improve efficiency.

INF Associates, a turnkey EVSE installer and energy consultant, worked with Blink and Veris Residential to execute the installation of the IQ 200 chargers—capturing incentives for Veris Residential through PSE&G's Clean Energy Future – Electric Vehicle (EV) Program and the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities MUD grants—funding that was instrumental in developing an EVSE strategy for Haus25 and its residents.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW), a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has deployed over 51,000 charging ports across 25 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner and BlueLA. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

About Veris Residential, Inc.

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment. For additional information on Veris Residential, Inc. and our properties available for lease, please visit verisresidential.com.

