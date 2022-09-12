The Lifetime Value Company Named One of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in New York Region

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lifetime Value Company (LTV Co.) has been named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the New York region. As a two-time recipient of this honor, this is LTV Co.'s first regional win.

Recipients of the award were assessed by an independent research firm, which reviewed a number of key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners. The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® winners are not ranked. This year, the Best and Brightest program honored 56 winning organizations out of 400 nominations. The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® winners will be honored during the virtual Best and Brightest Conference during the week of Nov. 7, 2022.

"It's great to have earned a spot on the Best and Brightest list again, this time being recognized specifically in New York," said Josh Levy, CEO and co-founder of LTV Co. "We pride ourselves on hiring the very best and on creating a culture that fosters knowledge sharing and growth across the organization. It's encouraging to see that we've been able to retain a great atmosphere and culture, while doubling the size of our workforce since March 2020."

The categories that the applicants were scored on include: Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Creative, Wellness and Wellbeing Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment and Selection; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communications and Shared Vision; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Work-Life Blend; Community Initiatives and Corporate Responsibility; and Leadership, Strategy and Company Performance.

With more than 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) has identified numerous best Human Resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards.

"These 2022 winning organizations have stood out during unpredictable times and have proven they are an employer of choice. They continue to keep the needs of their employees first and provide perks that include development, wellbeing, work-life balance, rewards and recognition. In addition, these winning companies offer a fantastic work culture and workplace environment that attracts and retains superior employees," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation.

This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country, such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego, San Francisco, Miami, New York, Charlotte, Denver, Nashville, and Pacific Northwest. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.

National Association for Business Resources

27700 Hoover Road

Warren, MI 48093-6306

(866)321-1822



About The Lifetime Value Company

The Lifetime Value Company is a tech company with a culture of innovation and passion for data. With a portfolio of brands including BeenVerified, Bumper, Ownerly and NeighborWho, LTV Co. builds and ships best-in-class apps and web-based products and tools that put the power of information into the hands of customers. LTV Co. has been in business for more than 15 years and is consistently named among the top best places to work throughout the nation. Learn more at www.ltvco.com and on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

WE'RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: https://www.ltvco.com/careers

Media Contact: press@ltvco.com

###

Related Images











Image 1: The Lifetime Value Co.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment