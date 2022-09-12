Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market to hit US$ 8.28 Billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global sickle cell disease treatment market is expected to clock at US$ 8.28 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period. Owing to the rise in sickle cell disease this exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”
Growth Drivers
It is predicted that the growing incidence of sickle cell disease will accelerate market expansion. The increase in healthcare spending, which aids in enhancing its infrastructure, is a crucial element influencing the growth rate of the sickle cell disease market. The market dynamics will be further impacted by various government organizations’ efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding. Additionally, growing awareness-raising efforts by public and private organizations will grow the sickle cell market. furthermore, increasing disposable income levels and an increase in cases of blood-related illnesses are two key variables projected to fuel the market's growth rate throughout the course of the projection year.
The global sickle cell disease treatment market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – treatment type, end user, and region.
Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’
The prominent players operating in the global sickle cell disease treatment market are:
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Pfizer Inc
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc
- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc
- Bluebird Bio
- Global Blood Therapeutics Inc
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc
Excerpts from ‘By Treatment Type Segmentation’
The global sickle cell disease treatment market is divided into:
- Pharmacotherapy
- Bone Marrow Transplant
- Blood Transfusion
The market for treating sickle cell disease was controlled by the blood transfusion segment. However, because to a strong pipeline and numerous prospective medication launches over the projected period, pharmacotherapy is anticipated to dominate the market. Even though a bone marrow transplant is the sole treatment option for SCD, many patients do not favour it because of its cost drawbacks.
Excerpts from ‘By End User Segmentation’
The global sickle cell disease treatment market is divided into:
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
The main factor that sends sickle cell disease patients to hospitals, where the hospital segment dominates the sickle cell disease treatment market, is vaso-occlusive crises. While the clinic segment is anticipated to expand during the projection period as a result of its expanding size.
Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’
Based on region, the global market has been segmented into:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
Due to the region's rising levels of disposable income and expanding patient population, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand during the projection period. Additionally, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure and growing government initiatives will accelerate this region's market growth rate.
