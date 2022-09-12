Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 36 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 2/9/2022
|393,490
|545.73
|214,738,102
|Monday, 5 September 2022
|1,983
|526.48
|1,044,010
|Tuesday, 6 September 2022
|1,202
|524.99
|631,036
|Wednesday, 7 September 2022
|2,475
|520.44
|1,288,085
|Thursday, 8 September 2022
|443
|516.00
|228,588
|Friday, 9 September 2022
|0
|-
|-
|In the period 5/9/2022 - 9/9/2022
|6,103
|522.98
|3,191,719
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 9/9/2022
|399,593
|545.38
|217,929,821
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,920,317 treasury shares corresponding to 7.53% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
Attachments