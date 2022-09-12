Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 36 2022

Aarhus C, DENMARK

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount   
Accumulated until 2/9/2022 393,490 545.73 214,738,102   
Monday, 5 September 2022 1,983 526.48 1,044,010   
Tuesday, 6 September 2022 1,202 524.99 631,036   
Wednesday, 7 September 2022 2,475 520.44 1,288,085   
Thursday, 8 September 2022 443 516.00 228,588   
Friday, 9 September 2022 0 - -   
In the period 5/9/2022 - 9/9/2022 6,103 522.98 3,191,719   
Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 9/9/2022 399,593 545.38 217,929,821   
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,920,317 treasury shares corresponding to 7.53% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.   
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

