Identify the Desuperheater Market Growth Opportunities by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Desuperheater Market by Type, Industry, Apllication and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027. Desuperheaters are used for processes involving steam, gas, and LNG across various industries, including chemicals, food & beverage, mining, oil & gas, power generation, and petrochemicals. Various types of desuperheater include - indirect contact desuperheater, direct contact desuperheater, water spray desuperheater, axial injection spray desuperheater, multiple nozzle axial injection spray desuperheater, and others.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=170934838



Drivers: Growing adoption of desuperheaters in power plants drives the growth of the market



Modern power plants demand steam at specific temperatures and pressure. Advanced plant designs include requirements for increased operating temperatures and pressures along with stringent noise limitations in urban areas. Steam is used throughout power plants in many ways, from driving to turbines to feedwater heaters. Processes in the plants require precise, coordinated control of the temperature, pressure, and quality of the steam. Desuperheaters in power plants are adopted to condition the steam produced for several applications. Desuperheaters reduce and condition the temperature of superheated steam in power plants, often a usable energy source for mechanical power generation in steam turbines.

The study categorizes the Desuperheater Market based on Type, Industry, Application & Region.



Desuperheater Market , By Application

Steam



Gas



LNG

Desuperheater Market, By Type



Indirect Contact Desuperheater



Direct Contact Desuperheater



Single point radial injection spray desuperheaters



Multiple point Radial Injection spray desuperheater

Desuperheater Market, By Industry



Chemicals



Food & Beverage



Mining



Oil & Gas



Petrochemicals

Geographic Analysis



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Rest of the World

Expansion of refineries and petrochemical plants to create high-growth opportunities

The petrochemical industry is consistently growing in emerging and developed nations, positively influencing the desuperheater market. The petrochemicals industry accounts for 12% of the global demand for feedstock, which is expected to increase with the rise in demand for fertilizers, plastics, and other products. In addition, many planned projects related to the production and transportation of oil and gas would provide significant opportunities for the players in the desuperheater market. For instance, in 2021, the Indian Oil Corporation (India) announced its plan to invest USD 13.6 billion to expand the refinery capacities in the country over the next five years. Thus, the increasing number of refineries, petrochemicals, and chemical plants is expected to boost the demand for desuperheater.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=170934838



Key players in the Desuperheater Market

Chemtrols Industries Pvt. Ltd.

CIRCOR

Fisher/ Emerson

Graham Corporation

IMI Critical Engineering

Kiekens

Komax

KSB

Pick Heaters

Protrol Valves

Schubert Salzer

Schutte and Koerting

Spirax Sarco and Others.



Challenge: Functional restraint adds to maintenance costs in a process



The introduction of spray water creates a temporary two-phase flow in the steam pipe. The desuperheater is expected to limit any negative effects by reducing the time the steam resides in the system. Steam velocities are a critical factor in limiting these negative effects. Good piping practices dictate that water flow is restricted to velocities of 15 to 25 ft/sec, but steam line velocities often are in the range of 200 to 400 ft/sec. Until the spray water evaporates, water droplets will remain entrained in the steam at high velocity. If these droplets strike piping elements or other equipment, they can cause erosion damage.



