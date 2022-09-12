Food Lion Feeds Renovating Nearly 30 Food Pantries in 30 Days

SALISBURY, N.C., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of Feeding America®’s Hunger Action Month™, Food Lion Feeds is remodeling and stocking the shelves of 26 food pantries across its 10-state operating area. During this 30-day effort, Food Lion Feeds will donate more than 3 million meals and nearly 1,100 volunteer hours as part of its largest associate volunteer initiative, The Great Pantry Makeover. Food Lion Feeds is the omnichannel retailer’s hunger relief initiative.



The Great Pantry Makeover takes place every September to align with Hunger Action Month®, a time when Food Lion Feeds deepens its extensive existing partnership with Feeding America to inspire people to take action and raise awareness of hunger in the United States. Since 2015, Food Lion Feeds has renovated nearly 260 food pantries.

“We are proud to partner with Feeding America during Hunger Action Month to help raise awareness of this nationwide effort to help end hunger,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “The Great Pantry Makeover provides our associates a great opportunity to connect with their neighbors while nourishing the towns and cities we serve.”

Now in its eighth year, Food Lion associates support these local efforts by volunteering to complete pantry improvements. Their volunteer hours include remodels ranging from painting and cleaning pantries to installing shelving, freezers, coolers and other equipment to expand the capacity for fresh fruits, vegetables and other products. In addition to performing the work, Food Lion associates will stock the pantry shelves with food.

“Our work would not be possible without the support of organizations, including the Food Lion team, who are willing to share the responsibility of making sure no one goes hungry in our community,” said Beth Steelman, Executive Director for Yadkin Christina Ministries. “Giving back to the community is something that Food Lion cares very deeply about, and we are grateful for our partnership with them, as well as Second Harvest Food Bank, both of which provide critical resources to supplement the support that we receive locally for our mission.”

The following pantries are receiving makeovers from Food Lion Feeds:

Food Pantry Partner City State Kent Sussex Industries Milford DE Fannin County Family Connection Blue Ridge GA America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia Savannah GA Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland Elizabethtown KY Citizens on Southside Together Blounts Creek NC Faith CME Church Charlotte NC Yadkin Christian Ministries East Bend East Bend NC North Lexington Baptist Church Outreach Lexington NC Building 323 Middlesex NC Our Daily Bread Food Ministry Rockingham NC Trinity Missionary Baptist Church Shallotte NC My Neighbor’s Bounty Mercersburg PA Mission of Hope Cayce SC Churches Assisting People Conway SC Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Center Gloverville SC St. Delight Community Outreach Little River SC Living Branch Ministries Taylors SC St. Mary’s Food Pantry Johnson City TN Chilhowee Baptist Center Maryville TN The Well Outreach, Inc. Spring Hill TN Solid Rock Worldwide Outreach Ministries Chesapeake VA Embassy Outreach Ministries Front Royal VA Amelia County Food Pantry Jetersville VA Tabernacle Baptist Church East End Newport News VA Mount Olive Baptist Church Richmond VA Snyder’s Food Pantry Hedgesville WV

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 21 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

