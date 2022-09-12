Global Event Management Software Market to Surpass Valuation of $14.8 Billion By 2028 | Cloud-based Event Management Software to Grow at CAGR of 19.2%

Westford, Market, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Event Management Software Market is becoming increasingly popular as organizations seek to streamline their event planning and management processes. Today, businesses have recognized the value presented by these programs. Many people are now using these programs to organize events and manage the overall logistics of these gatherings. The main reasons for this growth are the increasing popularity of events and festivals, the uptick in large-scale events, and the growing need for efficient and effective event planning and execution.

Apart from this, one of the key factors driving global event management software market growth is that it can help organizations save time and money. In addition, event management software can help organizers manage complex event logistics, such as ticket sales and registration, food and beverage orders, transportation arrangements, and more. By automating these processes, organizations can ensure that all aspects of an event are handled smoothly and efficiently.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/event-management-software-market

SkyQuest Survey Reveals 64% Users are Planning to Invest More Money to Expand Event Management Software Market | SkyQuest

SkyQuest surveyed 5,000 customers of event management software and found that nearly two-thirds (64%) of respondents said they plan to increase their investment in event management solutions in the next year.

One major driver of this growth is the continuing need for event solutions to support increasingly complex and large-scale events. Nearly half (47%) of respondents cited increased complexity as the main reason they're investing more in event management software, while another 15% cited an increased need for control over events.

This growth of the event management software market is being seen across all industries, with 37% of non-manufacturing respondents citing increased complexity as the key driver of their decision to invest more in their event management software, compared to just 18% of manufacturing respondents. In addition, 42% of service delivery organizations are planning to increase their investments in event management software in the next year, compared to just 20% of organizations within product and services companies.

SkyQuest conducted another survey of more than 500 professionals found that 89% have implemented or deployed an event management software solution in the past two years and that 48% intend to do so in the next two years.

Below are some of key findings from our survey on event management software market:

Almost half (48%) of respondents consider improving event planning and execution to be a critical success factor for their company.

Most organizations believe that improved efficiencies from better event planning and execution will lead to increased revenue (83%).

Nearly three fourths (73%) of respondents indicate that they generate less value when events go awry, costing their organization time, money and resources. In fact, almost half (46%) say that poor event execution can lead to termination of an engagement.

Most organizations have been diligent in seeking out solutions for their event management needs, with 95% having searched for such a solution, primarily through internal resources (66%) or vendor partners (33%). Only 5% purchased an off the shelf solution.

SkyQuest has published a report on global event management software market. The report provides valuable insights on consumer behavior, challenges, key vendors, demand and supply, pricing analysis, consumer satisfaction level, prefer vendors, technology landscape, and revenue analysis by vendors, among others.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/event-management-software-market

Cloud Based Event Management Software Market to Grow at a CAGR of 19.2%

One reason for this increase in demand is that cloud-based event management software is cheaper than traditional event management software. Additionally, it eliminates the need for companies to maintain separate systems for hosting events and managing communications. This makes it easier for businesses to manage their events from a centralized location.

Another reason businesses are turning to cloud-based event management software is because it provides greater flexibility. Some traditional event management software is designed to suit one specific type of business or organization. This can be limiting, especially if the company wants to use the software to manage events for different types of businesses. Cloud-based event management software, on the other hand, can be configured to meet the needs of a variety of organizations.

According to SkyQuest study, the global cloud-based event management software market will grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.2% between 2022 and 2028. This growth is due in part to the increasing demand for centralized event management solutions across multiple sectors, such as financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing.

As businesses in the global cloud-based event management software market increasingly rely on the cloud to power their operations, it's no surprise that demand for event management software is growing rapidly. There are a number of providers available on the market, each of which offers its own unique features and capabilities. Wherein, market players such as Zoho, Eventbrite, Bizzabo, Eventzilla, Eventbooking are leading the global cloud event management software market.

Top Developments in Global Event Management Software Market

In August 2022, personify announced acquisition of GTR Event Technology. This acquisition would help the expand its operation across event management software market

In September 2022, Konfx, a part of Gain Secure sdn bhd announced a significant momentum in the demand for event management software as number of physical conference and event increased

In September 2022, Sielox announced addition of new features into its AnyWare. These features would help SMB applications up to 40 doors and up to 25,000 cardholders

In August 2022, Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) announced signing a partnership agreement with Wanamaker Corporation. This partnership of iWanamaker and the CHSAA Golf app the official online event management, rankings, live scoring, player rosters, and hub for CHSAA Golf

In September 2022, Cambodian government announced partnership with Wonderpass, an event management software company, to enhance tourism through digital experience for ticketing and reservation solution

In September 2022, Vivotek announced a launch of Vortex AI, surveillance cloud service solution

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/event-management-software-market

Top Players in Global Event Management Software Market

Cvent (US)

Aventri(US)

Eventbrite (US)

Ungerboeck(US)

Hopin (UK)

XING Events (Germany)

Bizzabo (US)

Certain (US)

RainFocus (US)

ACTIVE Network (US)

Eventzilla (US)

Meeting Evolution (US)

EventMobi (Canada)

Zoho (India)

Regpack (US)

EventBooking (US)

Bitrix24 (US)

Arlo (UK)

webMOBI (US)

Tripleseat (US)

Hubilo (US)

Circa (US)

Hubb (US)

Accelevents (US)

Glue Up (US)

idloom (Belgium)

Eventdex (US)

Event Temple (Canada)

Whova (US)

Airmeet (US)

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Parking Management System Market

Global Real Estate Software Market

Global Application Server Market

Global C4ISR Market

Global Pet Tech Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com