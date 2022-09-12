Food Glazing Agents Market Worth USD 8.9 Billion by 2027 at 5.40% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US , Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Food Glazing Agents Market Information by Ingredient Type, Function, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is estimated to reach valuation of USD 8.9 billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 5.40% between 2020 and 2027.

Market Synopsis

Food glazing agents are a type of protective covering on food products that helps retain the moisture level. The food glazing agents are used externally on the food to render a shiny appearance and are generally sourced from naturally produced waxes or synthetically extracted from petroleum.

Some popular natural food glazing agents include candelilla wax, beeswax, shellac, carnauba wax, and more. Food glazing agents preserve the food products by preventing them from being exposed to external environmental conditions.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2027 Market Size USD 8.9 Billion CAGR 5.40% (2020–2027) Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Ingredient Type, Function, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increase in consumption of ready-to-eat food Consumption of snack food

Market Competitive Landscape:

The eminent firms in the food glazing agents industry are

Capol GmbH (Germany)

Poth Hille & Co Ltd (UK)

Fine Zeelandia Pvt Ltd (India)

Macphie Limited (UK)

Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc. (US)

Trahl & Pitsch (US)

The British Wax Refining Company Ltd (UK)

Avatar Corporation (US)

Masterol Foods (Australia)

BJ International (India)

Carnaúba Do Brasil LTDA (Brazil)

Koster Keunen, Inc. (US)

Stéarinerie Dubois (France)

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The food and beverage sector is well and thriving, with a massive preference for food glazing agents for enhanced characteristics of the food products. These agents turn these food products anti-sticking, elevate their luster, enhance their texture and flavor, and more. The food glazing agents find significant applications in the confectionery and bakery segment thanks to the aesthetic appeal they offer to the products. This also facilitation food preservation by way of locking in the moisture inside while preventing humidity. Burgeoning use in the food and beverage sector will be a huge factor in the market growth over the years to come.

In recent years, the growth of the food & beverages industry in emerging markets like Mexico, India, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil has been tremendous. This notable growth in the said markets will provide lucrative opportunities to the food glazing agent developers in the future.

The expanding working population worldwide is another growth-enhancing factor for the market. With the escalating number of restaurants and cafes and the subsequent rise in the use of food glazing agents, the market demand will undoubtedly see growth. The surging snacking habits among millennials will favor the market as well.

Market Restraints:

Regulatory issues, particularly their stringency, could deter raw material procurement. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration and European Food Safety Authority are regulatory authorities that implement strict regulations pertaining to food additives.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak’s negative impact has led to a series of severe repercussions on people’s health status across the world. The aftermath is linked with the significant social and economic burden on people worldwide. While the major policymakers are implementing new frameworks and industries are adopting advanced models of expansion to maintain their relevance, people are facing a series of mental trauma.

However, the trend of stockpiling different food products, especially bakery items and confectionaries should favor the worldwide market. Several industries dependent on the food and beverage industry have been affected by the COVID 19 pandemic. However, the escalating growth rate of the bakery industry picking up along with the mounting demand for different tasty snacks among people working from home will present lucrative opportunities in the future.

Market Segmentation

By Ingredient Type

Stearic acid, Beeswax, Carnauba wax, Candelilla wax, Shellac, Paraffin wax, and others (lanolin and montan wax) are the top ingredient types covered in the study.

Carnauba wax segment takes the lead and could expect to continue dominating the worldwide market in the years to come. The reasons for the segment’s strong growth can be the soaring use of carnauba wax as food-grade polish as well as gelling agents in a variety of food products along with pharmaceutical pills. It also works as a thickener in solvents and oils.

By Ingredient Function

The major segments, depending on ingredient function, are Coating agents, Surface finishing agents, Firming agents, Film agents, and others (stabilizing agents and binding agents).

By Application

Bakery, Confectionery, Processed meat, poultry & fish, Fruits & vegetables, Functional foods, and others (convenience foods and dairy products).

Regional Insights

North America clinches the top position in the worldwide market, thanks to the widespread use of food glazing agents in a variety of food products for a better appearance. Canada along with the US are the leading contributors to the market growth in the region, given the rising snacking trend among consumers and the thriving bakery and confectionary sectors.

The Asia Pacific will be garnering momentum at the highest pace between 2020 and 2027, with significant contributions from emerging nations like China and India. The majority of the consumers in these two countries are opting for a healthy and nutritional diet. This is one of the latest trends emerging in the region, which should favor the market. The food & beverage sector in the Asia Pacific also benefits from the rise in the industrialization rate across India and China, and the surge in people’s purchasing prowess. These factors have bolstered the consumption rate of bakery items and confectioneries, which ultimately enhances the use of food glazing agents.

Europe will be another highly attractive market for food glazing agents, given the substantial sales prospects of confectionery & bakery items in the region. Also, the mounting number of food processing units and the focus on upgrading the existing ones will also be quite favorable. The top consumers in the region are Italy, France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

