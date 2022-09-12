New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Holography Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319235/?utm_source=GNW





The global digital holography market is expected to grow from $3.10 billion in 2021 to $3.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.69%. The digital holography market is expected to grow to $7.64 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.31%.



The digital holography market consists of sales of digital holography solutions and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to hardware devices that operate on interferometric imaging techniques and consists of multidimensional sensing of holography that can be used to perform simultaneous imaging of multidimensional information that contains multiple wavelengths and polarization state of light. Digital holography is used to obtain a holographic image with three-dimensional images of incoherent light with a single shot exposure.



The main types of techniques used in digital holography include off-axis holography, and in-line (Gabor) holography.Off-axis holography allows retrieving the amplitude and the phase of a field pattern by measuring only one image with a digital camera.



The digital holography hardware and software are widely used by medical, commercial, aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer, and other industrial verticals.



North America was the largest region in the digital holography market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the digital holography market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The digital holography market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides digital holography market statistics, including digital holography industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a digital holography market share, detailed digital holography market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the digital holography industry. This digital holography market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



The increasing use of digital holography microscopy for precise measurement is expected to propel the growth of the digital holography market.Digital holography is increasingly being used in engineering and science, due to its high accuracy and efficiency.



The companies operating in engineering, and nanoscience are investing in advanced technologies to attain measurement accuracy and precision, which is expected to boost the utilization of digital holography during the forecast period.According to the survey conducted by Deloitte in 2021, more than 76% of manufacturers reported increasing their investment in digital technology, which accounts for three times the rate in 2019.



Therefore, increasing use of digital holography microscopy for precise measurement is expected to boost demand for digital holography during the forecast period.



Strategic partnerships and collaborations are a key trend gaining popularity in the global digital holography market.The companies operating in the digital holography sector are focusing on developing new products with innovative technologies to meet industry demands and strengthen their business position.



For instance, in February 2022, ARHT Media Inc., a Canada-based developer of digital holography solutions partnered with WeWork, a New York-based provider of flexible workspace, to integrate ARHT media technology into WeWorks global events to expand their promotional reach.



In 2021, Golden Path Acquisition Corporation (Golden Path) a special purpose acquisition company has merged with MC Hologram Inc, a holographic technology research and development company.The merger is a stock-for-stock transaction and is intended to qualify as a tax-free reorganization.



According to the terms of the deal a newly formed subsidiary of Golden Path will be merged into MC Hologram and MC Hologram, being the surviving entity becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary of Golden Path and Golden Path will be renamed as MicroCloud Hologram Inc.



The countries covered in the digital holography market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319235/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________