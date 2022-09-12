ConnectWise Announces New Version of Modes Theory with Individualized Roadmap for MSP Partners to Align Business Objectives, Achieve Goals

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs), is launching an updated version of its Modes Theory™ (aka Modes) methodology that helps partners identify and operationalize their businesses in alignment with their unique objectives.



By identifying their “mode”—Startup Mode, Balance Builder Mode, Value Builder Mode or Empire Builder Mode—the business model helps TSPs identify where they are in the business journey, where they want to go, and the best route to get there. Developing a deeper understanding of an SMB’s current and future “mode” helps businesses take advantage of purpose-built training, peer groups, solutions, and ecosystem resources. Developed in partnership with ConnectWise partners, and tested by more than 400 partners to date, Modes and its associated resources are now available to the entire ConnectWise partner community. The Modes assessment is also available for non-ConnectWise partners.

The new version of the Modes Theory Assessment™ has been expanded to incorporate an Operational Maturity Level (OML) component that provides a more holistic view of where businesses currently are, what they’re trying to achieve and a roadmap to get there. Geared towards small and medium-sized business (SMB) owners, the Modes Theory Assessment is free and only takes 10-15 minutes to complete. Since many SMBs have multiple owners and those owners often identify with different modes, ConnectWise encourages each owner to take the assessment, compare notes and get on the same page.

“The pandemic made it a necessity for businesses to take client relationships deeper, but this has to start with us understanding ourselves. We’ve discovered that partners can better support their clients if they know what they are trying to accomplish. This enables them to proactively plan with clients and provide better service because they’re having those conversations. We see significant value in salespeople understanding the partners they are trying to take care of,” said Arlin Sorensen, VP of Ecosystem Evangelism with ConnectWise.

ConnectWise plans to release a leadership-focused assessment and workshop at IT Nation Connect 2022, which includes scripted sessions where business owners can sit down with their teams to drive a collective vision. As an SMB’s business model, culture, strategy, and leadership approach come into alignment with behaviors and habits that are best practices for their mode, partners are able to achieve exciting results that will then usher them into the next phase of aligning owners with their leadership teams.

“At ConnectWise, we believe in a partnership that seeks to understand your most ambitious vision of success and enable good decision making along the journey. Modes helps you clarify that vision, align your team and chart your course to get there,” said Sorensen.

Less than half of new businesses survive at least five years, according to the Small Business Administration. If a business wants to move beyond the five-year mark but its leaders feel limited or unsure of the right steps to take, Modes can help put them on a personalized path to success. Through interrelated concepts, tools and benchmarks, business owners and their teams are able to engineer a resilient and profitable business while still navigating uncertainty and continuous change. Combined with IT Nation Evolve peer groups, Modes not only provides a roadmap but also accountability to assure execution.

Looking further ahead, ConnectWise will continue the next stage of Modes in early 2023, which will include a client-focused Modes assessment. For more information about the Modes Theory, visit this link .

