Powered by Purpose: Barbie Named Presenting Sponsor of Habitat LA’s 18th Annual Power Women, Power Tools®

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) is proud to announce that Barbie® will serve as the Presenting Sponsor of Power Women, Power Tools®, a two-day event on September 30 and October 1, 2022, at Isabel Villas, Habitat LA’s newest affordable housing development.

For nearly two decades, thousands of power women have helped to construct dozens of homes at Habitat LA’s annual Power Women, Power Tools® build event. These collective efforts have transformed the lives of hundreds of low-income families and individuals in need of decent, affordable housing.

Earlier this year, Mattel kicked off a worldwide celebration to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Barbie Dreamhouse™. The year-long collaboration with Habitat for Humanity includes building new homes, home preservation, and neighborhood revitalization to support families in need of affordable housing around the world.

“Collaborating with Habitat for Humanity on 60 projects in honor of our Barbie Dreamhouse 60th anniversary has been a rewarding way to celebrate, both in our Los Angeles community and across several other markets around the globe,” said Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie and Dolls at Mattel. “To continue the celebration, we are honored to partner with Habitat LA for this year’s Power Women, Power Tools® event and look forward to volunteering alongside the team dedicated to giving dreams a home.”

Since its inception, the annual women-focused event has brought together individuals from diverse backgrounds, including corporate, government, faith, the building industry, and the entertainment industry, to make a difference by building homes in partnership with low-income families and individuals.

“We are incredibly grateful to have partnered with Mattel for more than a decade, as we work together to build dream houses and stronger communities throughout greater Los Angeles,” said Erin Rank, President and CEO, Habitat LA.

Power Women, Power Tools® continues to propel Habitat for Humanity’s goal of ending substandard housing worldwide by making decent, affordable housing a matter of conscience and action in our communities as well as inspiring and empowering women to be a voice for change.

All proceeds from the fundraising event will support Habitat LA’s efforts to build and repair homes throughout greater Los Angeles.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) transforms neighborhoods throughout greater Los Angeles by bringing the community together to build affordable homes, provide critical home repairs and help families rebuild after natural disasters. Habitat LA strengthens families through helping them access affordable loans, housing counseling and down-payment assistance.

For more information about Habitat LA visit https://www.habitatla.org/.